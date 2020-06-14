Tyler Perkins added a new item to his U.S. Navy wardrobe when he returned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in late April.
A facemask.
Like the rest of the 6,000 sailors and members of the airwing onboard the carrier, Perkins now must wear a facemask when he works on helicopters on the nuclear-powered vessel.
Perkins joined the Navy several months after graduating from Currituck High School in 2018 and the Moyock resident then trained for several months to become an aviation electricians mate.
Perkins’ first deployment began on Jan. 17 when the Roosevelt pulled out of San Diego Harbor bound for the western Pacific Ocean.
Two months later, a sailor onboard the ship tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The virus quickly spread throughout the crew and the Roosevelt headed to Guam to combat its spread.
“It was scary but we were all ready for the actions that needed to be taken,” Perkins said during a June 5 interview just days after the Roosevelt returned to sea.
Perkins has been tested three times for COVID-19 and all three tests have come back negative.
Others on board were not so lucky. Around 1,000 sailors on the Roosevelt tested positive for the virus, but 60 percent showed no symptoms. One sailor died from the disease.
The ship’s captain, Brett Crozier, was relieved of command after the ship arrived in Guam after an email pleading for help he sent to Navy officials went public. Because of an ongoing Navy investigation into the outbreak and Crozier’s dismissal, Perkins could only talk about his personal experiences and only the events that happened after the ship docked in Guam on March 27.
After the Roosevelt docked in Guam, Perkins was first briefly isolated in a gym before being quarantined at the Westin Resort Guam.
But staying at the ocean-front resort was not as glamorous as it sounds. Perkins couldn’t use the resort’s spa, eat at the award-winning buffet, go to the beach or buy items at the duty-free shop.
Except for a daily temperature check, Perkins had no other human contact for three weeks. A knock on the door alerted Perkins that it was time to eat and that his meal was outside his room on a tray.
“It got boring at times,” he said.
Perkins spent a lot of time in quarantine connecting with his parents, Robin and Cammy Perkins of Moyock, and friends through social media. He also watched a lot of television.
“Most of that time was spent talking to my family, catching up on current events,” Perkins said. “I talked with a lot of people I had not been able to talk with in a while.”
But even that proved a little difficult.
“When people were asleep back in the states that is when I was awake,” Perkins said of the 14-hour time difference.
Prior to arriving in Guam, the only communication Perkins had with his parents was through email several times a week.
“When he was in the hotel, we were able to talk to him every day,” Robin Perkins said. “We did FaceTime with him, and that was nice.”
Robin said that he and his wife being able to see and talk with their son was reassuring. Prior to Tyler’s arrival in Guam the only information Robin and Cammy could gather mostly came from the news.
“We were worried about Tyler getting it (COVID-19) and then we heard someone had got it and died from it,” Robin said. “We were really nervous about it. It was tough, challenging time for us.”
Things are getting back to normal on the Roosevelt as it patrols the western Pacific. Tyler said he was “very happy to get back on the ship” and perform his job.
“We make sure the blades fold and spread properly and we work on any other electronics that are involved with the flight of the aircraft,” he said.
Tyler said he plans to make a career out of the Navy, and that is something his parents support.
Robin said he was surprised when his son first announced his intentions to join the Navy. Tyler was a standout athlete at Currituck County High School and he and three former teammates still hold a school record in a track relay event. After high school, he was thinking about enrolling at East Carolina University and possibly running running track at the school.
“We were shocked at first,” Robin said. “He had talked about it but we never thought he was going to do it. But we are proud of him and we support him. I told him to make a career out of it so in 20 years he will be 38 and he can come home.”
Living close to the Naval Station Norfolk helped lead Tyler to the Navy.
“I decided to join the Navy mainly because of local influences,” he said. “Moyock is a big military town and I talked with the parents of my friends and people like that.”
One person Tyler spoke with about joining the Navy was John Harlow. Harlow, who spent 21 years in the Navy, is a football coach at Currituck and was Tyler’s position coach.
“We talked about it his senior year and he was ready to go,” Harlow said. “We talked about different jobs and what there was to do in the Navy. I even coached Tyler when he played Pop Warner football. Any of the kids that go into the Navy hold a special place, too, since I was career Navy.”
Tyler doesn’t know when he will be able to come home, only saying it will be “when the mission is completed.”
But he is anxious to see his family and friends again.
“I love them and miss them and I hope they are good with everything that is going on in the world right now,” Tyler said.