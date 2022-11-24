Thanksgiving dinner 1

Camille Robinson (left) fills a plate with rice in the serving line at the 32nd annual Volanda Watts Thanksgiving Meal at the former National Guard Armory in Elizabeth City, Thursday. Organizers said this year’s event served about 450 free Thanksgiving meals.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

About 450 meals were served by Victory Praise and Worship Center and other community volunteers Thursday at the 32nd annual Volanda Watts Thanksgiving Meal.

Sean Boyce, who coordinates the event for the church, said the event held at the former National Guard Armory on Westover Street went smoothly and there was a good turnout of volunteers.