...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected..
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Camille Robinson (left) fills a plate with rice in the serving line at the 32nd annual Volanda Watts Thanksgiving Meal at the former National Guard Armory in Elizabeth City, Thursday. Organizers said this year’s event served about 450 free Thanksgiving meals.
About 450 meals were served by Victory Praise and Worship Center and other community volunteers Thursday at the 32nd annual Volanda Watts Thanksgiving Meal.
Sean Boyce, who coordinates the event for the church, said the event held at the former National Guard Armory on Westover Street went smoothly and there was a good turnout of volunteers.
“It’s a lot more volunteers than I expected,” he said.
The number of meals served this year was down from last year’s event. Six hundred meals were served last year.
“We didn’t have as many deliveries this year or that many people from other counties picking up” meals, Boyce said. “We are satisfied, though. I believe we reached those we were supposed to reach.”
Volunteers delivered more than 250 plates of food Thursday morning. JVonn Davis, a member of Victory Praise and Worship Center who helped with meal delivery, said most were completed before attendees started showing up to be served at the former armory. He noted that a few people continued to call, requesting delivery of meals as of late morning.
Davis said one of his favorite things about delivering meals Thursday was seeing “the look in people’s eyes” as they experienced “the joy of being served.”
Several children assisted with deliveries, and Davis said he was glad they were learning to develop the habit of serving others.
Eugene Bell, who was among those who sat down in the armory and enjoyed a plate, said he planned to help clean up at the end of the event.
“That’s what I do,” Bell said. “I help people out with cleaning up.”
A local couple who asked that their names not be used enjoyed eating the meal at one of the tables set up in the armory for those dining in.
The man, 60, and woman, 70, said the meal was delicious.
“This is very nice,” she said. “It is a big help.”
Both said this was the first year that had eaten at the community meal on Thanksgiving because they hadn’t realized it was available. They said they heard about the meal through the SOULS program.
“We have been going a couple of months (to SOULS),” the woman said. “We didn’t know about it before. It’s a good program.”
She explained that the couple aren’t homeless, but are struggling to meet their expenses and often don’t have money left for food.
“So that’s why we go to SOULS,” she said.
“Everything is just so expensive,” the man said.
They remarked that those serving the meal Thursday were cheerful and kind.
“The way I understand it, if they didn’t enjoy doing it they wouldn’t volunteer to help,” he said.
The Rev. Daniel Spence, pastor of Victory Praise and Worship Center, said the church enjoys serving the Thanksgiving meal.
“It’s exciting,” Spence said. “As Christians we say that we should be Christ-like, and one of Christ’s greatest attributes was (being) a servant. Being able to do this today and just being an extension of Christ’s hands is just awesome to do.”
The local chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity donated more than 40 turkeys for Thursday’s event. Montero’s cooked the turkeys and rice for the meals was cooked and donated by T&T Grill in Hertford.
“Daniel (Spence) is doing the green beans out there,” Boyce said, referring to a food truck parked behind the armory. The truck was provided by a member of the church.
Boyce said he thinks the armory was a good location for the meal.