Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, President Donald Trump’s fight for a second term is not over, says Tim Hulett.
Come Jan. 21, the day after the presidential inauguration day, it will be Trump who is seated in the Oval Office and not President-elect Joe Biden, Hulett firmly believes.
“When he pulls this off, I’m going to be right here dancing in the street,” Hulett said, of Trump’s continued opposition to the results of the Nov. 3 general election, which ruled Biden the clear winner. “It’s going to be a party in the streets. Just like how Biden supporters celebrated too early.”
A Trump party seems nearly impossible now that presidential electors formally awarded Biden 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232 on Monday.
The Electoral College vote followed the Trump campaign’s unsuccessful efforts to get the Nov. 3 election results overturned in the courts. Judges in key battleground states including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia have thrown out more than than three dozen Trump lawsuits challenging the election results. The U.S. Supreme Court also refused to hear arguments from Republicans in Texas and Pennsylvania seeking to overturn the results.
Hulett, 58, was speaking Friday afternoon while stumping for President Trump in the median where Halstead Boulevard Extension meets Hughes Boulevard. Hulett spent weeks before election day pacing the same median and waving a Trump sign supporting a second term for the president.
On Friday, more than a month after 81 million people declared Biden the 2020 presidential winner, Hulett was back at the median holding up a sign that read, “Trump: It’s Not Over.”
“I wouldn’t be out here if it was over,” Hulett said.
Hulett’s sign was a reference to Trump’s and many Republicans’ opposition to the Nov. 3 election results. Trump has repeatedly claimed Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were fraudulently elected. Republicans in battleground states and the Supreme Court should intervene to overturn the results in favor of Trump, the president and many of his supporters believe.
Hulett, too, believes Trump was robbed of a second term.
“No, it’s been stolen, obviously,” he said.
Though it appears Trump has no remaining avenue to overturn the election results, it’s still not time to give up, Hulett said.
“I’m just out here to show that it’s not over,” he said. “Trump has a lot of fans out here, he really does.”
Ultimately, the nation’s highest court will have to intervene to rule in favor of Trump.
“I believe it’s going to come down to the Supreme Court,” Hulett said.
Hulett made the comment before the nation’s top court rejected a Texas lawsuit that sought to invalidate Biden’s win by throwing out millions of votes in four battleground states.
The way Hulett sees it, the battle to overturn the election results and to declare Trump the winner is a necessary extension of the president’s earlier campaign promise.
“We’ve got to go through this to clean out the swamp,” he said. “This is a big clog in the swamp.”
Hulett said residents can expect to see him at the intersection fighting for Trump till Jan. 21 — the day after the next president is inaugurated.
“I’m here for the duration,” he said.
Hulett described the atmosphere at the median as festive and one that is mostly favorable to the president.
“It’s like a mini-Trump rally,” he said.
According to Hulett, Trump needs more supporters like him to rally to the president’s cause.
“He needs people like us, American patriots,” Hulett said.
Republicans fear Biden because they believe he and Harris have an underlying socialist agenda that is steeped in Marxism, said Hulett, a lifelong member of the GOP.
“They will control the people,” he said, adding that a Biden-Harris White House will be dangerous for all Americans. “It’s about them controlling us.”
For example, the COVID-19 pandemic is a test run for the Biden administration in how to control the population, Hulett said.
Since the pandemic began in March, states have implemented contingencies, such as urging residents to wear facemasks in public, closing public schools to online learning only and reduced operating hours for businesses, plus taken other actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Opponents view these methods as extreme and tyrannical.
“When Biden and Harris get in, we’re going to be in trouble,” Hulett said.
On Friday, several passing motorists shouted words of support to Hulett, and others gave him their thumb’s up approval.
“Amen, it ain’t over!” one woman shouted from her driver’s side window.
“It’s about free, honest elections,” Hulett said to another supporter to explain why he was on the median.
Hulett wasn’t well received by all passersby, however, as some expressed their unhappiness with Trump. One woman driving by shouted that Trump doesn’t care about poor people.
“I get a lot of birds,” Hulett said, referring to the crude hand gesture. “I had a gun pointed at me — that’s no lie.”
Hulett doesn’t let the negative feedback get to him. People have the right to express their discontent with Trump as he does to express his support, he said.
Women between the ages of 18 to 35 “hate Trump,” he said. The demographic represents the most opposition Hulett gets while at the intersection.
“That’s the most backlash I get,” he said.
Hulett is a lifelong Republican who moved to Elizabeth City about 10 years ago.
As for the 2020 elections, Hulett said there is nothing that can convince him that Trump did not win. Only after the Supreme Court rules favorably for Trump and CNN declares Trump the winner will he rest.
“Then I’ll take my sign down,” Hulett said.