Scott Cohen is passionate about movie theaters and the experience and entertainment they provide for viewers.
After all, RC Theatres company slogan is “Don’t just watch a movie, experience it.”
Cohen is the CEO and president of RC Theatres, which is celebrating the opening of its Albemarle Movies 8 complex in Elizabeth City today. Cohen was in town to attend a sneak preview of the new moviehouse for city and county officials Thursday evening.
Officials saw three trailers for the three of the movies that will open at the theater complex starting today: “Top Gun Maverick,” the sequel to “Top Gun”; “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”
As the name suggests, Albemarle Movies 8 has 8 theaters. Yet, one stands out among the others when it comes to the total film watching experience.
Called the RCX, for RC Xtreme, the theater boasts a screen 50 feet wide and 30 feet tall. The heated, luxury recliner seats include a technology called ButtKicker, or basically small devices within the seats that rumble and vibrate at appropriate times so the viewer shares a similar experience as the characters onscreen. The walls and ceiling are lined with more than 70 Dolby surround sound speakers and the film is projected by a computer-driven 4K laser light projector.
“It’s a truly immersive experience,” Cohen said. “I think it’s a great experience.”
The first film to be screened in the RCX theater will be the animated “Tom and Jerry.” A matinee will be offered Friday afternoon.
Only the RCX theater has the total immersive experience, and ticket prices are a dollar more for movies on that screen.
All eight theaters have the heated, luxury recliners, and to allow room for customers to recline, there is about 6 feet of space between the rows.
And no more fighting the stranger next to you over space on the shared arm rest. At Albemarle Movies 8, each seat has two arm rests per occupant.
Cohen said he did lose some seating capacity by adding the extra arm rests, but it’s worth it as far as he is concerned.
“I lose about one chair per row,” Cohen said. “We’re about sight, sound and comfort.”
Albemarle Movies 8’s concession area is massive, with a towering ceiling that pulls the eyes upward to a mural that honors several classic films. As a bonus, Cohen said he had included in the mural a reference to the 2006 film “The Guardian,” which was filmed in part at the local U.S. Coast Guard air station.
The concession stand has the same amenities of other large multiscreen theaters. It is stocked with everyone’s favorite candies and soft drinks and the popcorn is cooked fresh on site in two large kettles. Refreshments also include hot food, like hamburgers, and draft beer, including two brands from Elizabeth City’s own Ghost Harbor Brewing.
Cohen is a third-generation moviehouse owner and operator. His family’s first theater opened in 1932 in Baltimore, Maryland. The abbreviation RC wasn’t incorporated into the company name until the 1960s, Cohen said. Today, RC Theatres is based in Reisterstown, Maryland. The company operates 13 theater locations, including the Kill Devil Hills Movie 10 in Kill Devil Hills.
For featured movies, show times and ticket prices for Albemarle Movies 8 visit RC Theatres at www.rctheatres.com and click on the Locations drop down menu.
Albemarle Movies 8 is located at 1805 City Center Boulevard off Halstead Boulevard Extended. To reach by phone, call 252-376-6322.
Until COVID-19 seating restrictions are completely lifted, theater attendance is limited to 30% seating capacity. Cohen said once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted Albemarle Movies 8 will have around 750 total seats.
Albemarle Movies 8 was originally scheduled to open last June, but the opening was delayed several times because of COVID-19 restrictions. That was tough sitting on a brand-new facility, Cohen admits, but today he is excited for Elizabeth City. He can’t wait for residents to attend a movie at Albemarle Movies 8 and see for themselves the experience he strives to provide.
“I’m hoping they go, ‘Wow, we’re so lucky to have this close to home,’” he said, of how he hopes locals react to the new movie complex.