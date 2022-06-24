The developer of the Weatherly Lofts and Betsy Town Flats apartment projects in Elizabeth City plans to buy the former Elizabeth City Mill building and renovate it has well.
James Flanigan, vice president of J.D. Lewis Construction Management, told the Elizabeth City Rotary Club Friday the company plans to buy the long-vacant waterfront building at the corner of Water and Ehringhaus streets by the end of the month.
Flanigan said he has some ideas for the building but hasn’t finalized them yet.
Flanigan also gave an update on his company’s Betsy Town Flats project in the former Elizabeth City Middle School building. He said the first 38 apartments in the former school’s annex should be completed and ready for leasing by Dec. 31. Flanigan said the entire project will include 85 apartments.
Flanigan, who lives in Kitty Hawk and completed extensive renovation projects in Richmond, Virginia, and in the northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C., told Rotarians he considers himself part of the Elizabeth City community and has more friends here than in Kitty Hawk.
Flanigan said his interest in working in Elizabeth City started as he drove across the Camden Causeway bridge into Elizabeth City and noticed the Weatherly building for the first time.
“I wondered why it hadn’t been renovated,” he said.
And now it has been, having become the 43-unit Weatherly Lofts project.
Flanigan said Weatherly Lofts is fully leased and the project has been well-received by the community.
Flanigan said there is a demand for market rate rental housing in Elizabeth City and many people want to live downtown. He said he receives four or five emails every day from people who are inquiring about renting an apartment in Elizabeth City.
The Weatherly Lofts includes a community deck where residents enjoy watching the sunrise over the Pasquotank River.
“Elizabeth City needs to spotlight the river,” Flanigan said.
He said completing the first 38 units of the Betsy Town Flats is an ambitious goal but one he’s serious about.
“Hopefully we’ll make it,” Flanigan said. “It’s going to be pretty tight. But that’s what we’re shooting for.”
Answering a question from a club member about the cost of building supplies, Flanigan said “it’s all going up. It’s all crazy.”
The plan for Betsy Town Flats also includes a dog run on the green space at the site.
Flanigan said he likes working with local contractors. He said he is always looking for good painters and good dry wall contractors.
“I know a bunch of you probably went there,” Flanigan said of the former ECMS, and five or six people in the group raised their hands indicating they had.
“It’s really a pleasure to work in this city,” Flanigan said, explaining that permitting and inspections processes are streamlined and straightforward. “That’s why we want to continue building here.”
Asked by an audience member whether he would be interested in the Albemarle Hospital building once the new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus opens in several years, Flanigan replied, “I always like looking at old buildings.”
He said his focus has always been on renovating and preserving historic structures.
“It’s always special to be able to keep your past,” Flanigan said.