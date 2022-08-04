School bells ring for Knapp students

J.P. Knapp Early College media specialist Ciara Troitino hands out class schedules on the first day of classes at the school, Thursday. Troitino graduated from J.P. Knapp in 2016.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

CURRITUCK — Seven years ago, Aaron Young was greeted by teachers and staff as he entered J.P. Knapp Early College for his last first day at the school.

On the first day of school at J.P. Knapp on Thursday morning it was Young who was greeting students as they hopped off the school bus to begin another school year.