Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson also called police in connection with a custody dispute in Greenville Friday that led police to file trespassing charges against him.
Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the Greenville Police Department, contacted The Daily Advance Wednesday and explained that Jackson had asked her to clarify that he, too, had called police regarding the custody disagreement. Hunter earlier had told the newspaper that workers at a child-care facility had called police after Jackson refused to leave their property.
"I can confirm that he did make a call, as well as the employees," Hunter said in an email message to the newspaper.
Hunter said Tuesday that police responded to The Family Center at 755 Johns Hopkins Drive around 5:50 p.m. on Friday. They had been called to the child care center, she said, in response to a child custody complaint involving Jackson.
“Employees contacted the police after Mr. Jackson became irate when they asked him to leave the property,” Hunter said. “Mr. Jackson refused to leave the property despite both employees and officers asking him to do so numerous times. He was subsequently arrested and charged with second degree trespassing.”
No one else has been charged in connection with the incident, according to Hunter.
Jackson did not reply directly to The Daily Advance in response to a request for comment.
Jackson was released on $1,000 secured bond on the charge of second degree trespassing in the incident.
A hearing in the case has been scheduled for Sept. 12 in Pitt County District Court.