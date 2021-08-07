A Hertford town councilor says a judge has denied his request for a no-contact order against a local businessman who filed a criminal complaint against him following the two men's heated exchange at a town council meeting.
Councilor Quentin Jackson said Friday that Chief District Court Judge Edgar Barnes denied his request for a no-contact order against Patrick Morrissey, calling his request a retaliatory action.
Jackson sought the no-contact order against Morrissey after Morrissey filed a criminal complaint against the councilor charging him with communicating threats. Jackson said he arrested on Aug. 4 based on Morrissey's complaint.
Morrissey took out the criminal complaint against Jackson July 12 in the wake of an incident at the July 6 meeting of the Hertford Town Council. Morrissey approached the council dais during a verbal confrontation with Jackson. Jackson threatened to knock Morrissey out or "put him to sleep," according to Morrissey's complaint.
Jackson, who denies any wrongdoing in the incident, was released on a $500 unsecured bond following his arrest.
Jackson said he stood up as Morrissey approached the council dais because he anticipated a confrontation with the businessman.
"I can't stand in a corner to let him get to me," he said.
In seeking the no-contact order against Morrissey, Jackson said Friday that the businessman's complaint against him "was the final straw for me."
Jackson said he would not have sought the no-contact order against Morrissey had Morrissey not pressed the criminal complaint against him.
Jackson said he is now seeking a hearing in District Court on Barnes' ruling. He said the judge made his ruling on the no-contact request ex parte, without any of the parties affected present in court.
For his part, Morrissey said Friday that he is seeking legal advice regarding Jackson's petition, including whether the order would bar him from attending town council meetings.