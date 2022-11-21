HERTFORD — Former Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson is back in jail under an increased secured bond, just days after being released on bond.
An official at Albemarle District Jail confirmed Monday that Jackson was being held at the jail Monday afternoon in lieu of $1,975,000 secured bond.
Jackson, who initially was jailed Nov. 3 in lieu of a $1 million secured bond after his arrest on nine child-sex charges, was released on bond Nov. 11. He was subsequently arrested Nov. 16 on an additional charge of taking indecent liberties with a child.
According to an official with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office, Jackson turned himself at the Halifax sheriff's office and was released after posting a $25,000 secured bond.
An official with the Pasquotank Clerk of Superior Court's Office said Jackson's secured bond was increased to $2 million during his appearance in court on Monday but he was given credit for the $25,000 he posted in Halifax.
A spokeswoman for the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation said Jackson is charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of statutory sexual offense with someone 15 years old or younger, and one count of statutory rape of someone 15 or younger.
The alleged offenses occurred between May 24 and June 3 of this year, according to the SBI spokeswoman.
No trial date has been set in the case.
It wasn't immediately clear if the new indecent liberties charge is connected to Jackson's original charges. The new charge stems from an incident alleged to have occurred on June 3.
Jackson’s original secured bond was set at $1 million but the bail bonds company that helped secure his release paid only a fraction of that cost. A court official said a bail bonding company typically pays between 10% and 20% of a bond’s cost to get a client released from jail.
Jackson could not be reached for comment for this story. A former Hertford town councilor, Jackson finished sixth in a six-candidate race Nov. 8 for three seats on the Perquimans Board of Commissioners.