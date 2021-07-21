HERTFORD — The Perquimans County Board of Elections will hold a hearing Thursday on a town councilor's challenge of a candidate's qualification to run for a town council seat this fall.
Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson filed the challenge against the candidacy of Connie Brothers, claiming Brothers does not meet the residency requirement to run for a council seat in the town's November election.
"She doesn't live at the residence she stated," Jackson claimed in the election challenge paperwork he filed July 16 with the Perquimans elections board.
The board is slated to hear Jackson's challenge Thursday at 1 p.m.
Brothers declined to comment Wednesday, saying she would make the statements she needs to make at the official hearing.
"I will say what I need to say at the hearing tomorrow," Brothers said Wednesday.
The Perquimans County Board of Elections, will conduct the hearing at 1 p.m. in the auditorium of the Perquimans Extension Office, which is attached to the Board of Elections Office at 601 South Edenton Road Street in Hertford.
Elections Director Kathy Treiber said everyone required to be notified of the hearing — the challenger, the candidate challenged, other candidates on the November ballot and the party chairs for the county's two main political parties — were notified of Thursday's hearing. A notice of the hearing was also posted on the Perquimans Board of Elections website.
Jackson and fellow incumbent Frank Norman III are seeking re-election to the Hertford Town Council in the town election in November. Four others are also seeking the two seats that will be on the ballot: Brothers, a minister and community activist; Gracie Felton, a former member of the town council; Sandra Anderson, a retired U.S. Senate staffer, and Borders, a retired businesswoman.