Quentin Jackson — the former Hertford town councilor who's currently a candidate for Perquimans County commissioner in Tuesday's election — has been charged with eight felony counts of having sex with a child and is being held at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1 million secured bond.
According to a jail official, Jackson, 36, of the 300 block of S. Church St., Hertford, is charged with three counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor, statutory rape of a person between the ages of 13 and 15, and statutory sex offense involving a person between the ages of 13 and 15.
According to a law enforcement official, the charges stem from an investigation by Elizabeth City police and the State Bureau of Investigation and involved a minor who lives in Elizabeth City. It was not immediately clear when the crimes are alleged to have occurred.
Elizabeth City police Chief Phil Webster referred a reporter to the SBI, which he said led the investigation into the allegations against Jackson.
Jackson was served warrants for the charges while he was in court in Perquimans County Thursday morning for an unrelated case, the law enforcement official said.
Jackson was initially charged June 8 with three felony counts of statutory sex offense with a female child 15 years of age or younger.
The three offenses occurred between May 15 and June 3, and the arresting agency was the Elizabeth City Police Department, a warrant states.
According to a city police arrest report, Jackson was arrested at a residence in the 300 block of S. Dyer St., Elizabeth City.
Jackson was initially confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $225,000 secured bond. But an online search of jail records later showed Jackson was released after posting bond.
At the time of his arrest in June, Jackson had been released from jail the month before after serving a 61-day sentence following his conviction on charges of trespassing and violating probation.