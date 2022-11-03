Quentin Jackson — the former Hertford town councilor who's currently a candidate for Perquimans County commissioner in Tuesday's election — has been charged with eight felony counts of having sex with a child and is being held at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1 million secured bond.  

According to a jail official, Jackson, 36, of the 300 block of S. Church St., Hertford, is charged with three counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor, statutory rape of a person between the ages of 13 and 15, and statutory sex offense involving a person between the ages of 13 and 15.