GREENVILLE — Hertford Town Councilor Quentin Jackson has been charged by Greenville police with trespassing following an incident police say was related to a child custody matter.
Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the Greenville Police Department, said police responded to The Family Center at 755 Johns Hopkins Drive around 5:50 p.m. on Friday.
"Employees contacted the police after Mr. Jackson became irate when they asked him to leave the property," Hunter said. "Mr. Jackson refused to leave the property despite both employees and officers asking him to do so numerous times. He was subsequently arrested and charged with second degree trespassing."
Jackson was released on $1,000 secured bond, according to Pitt County jail records. A hearing in the case has been scheduled for Sept. 12 in Pitt County District Court.
Jackson did not respond to a request for comment by the deadline for this story.
Jackson is scheduled to appear in Perquimans District Court next month on charges of resisting a public officer and a communicating threats complaint by Perquimans businessman Patrick Morrisey.
The threat complaint stemmed from a dispute between Jackson and Morrisey at a Hertford Town Council meeting in July.