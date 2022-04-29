HERTFORD — Perquimans County commissioner candidate Quentin Jackson was released from Albemarle District Jail on Tuesday after serving 61 days for his conviction on charges of trespassing and violating probation.
“It’s a humbling experience but one that shouldn’t have happened,” Jackson said of his time in jail in an interview Friday.
Jackson said he will not say much about the case right now because he is continuing to appeal the conviction. “We’ll let the appellate court deal with that,” he said.
Jackson said he believes he has been targeted because of his refusal to “go along to get along.”
“I think all strong leaders go through that,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he is busy campaigning for county commissioner. Because there is no Democratic primary for the three open seats on the board, Jackson is not on the May 17 ballot. He won’t face Perquimans voters until November.
“I’m ready to move forward with it,” Jackson said. “I feel great about where (the campaign) is but we’ve got a lot of ground to cover in a short period of time.”
Jackson said he had met Alan Lennon, a former commissioner, and believes Lennon will be missed on the board.
“Alan was a nice guy and I was sorry to see him go,” Jackson said.
Jackson said issues he is focusing on in his campaign include transparency, “bridging the gap” and infrastructure.
Perquimans County and the town of Hertford both have old buildings that are in need of repair and are under-utilized, he said. Improving roads and planning for the construction of Interstate 87 also are important to economic development in the county, he said.
Since his release, Jackson said he has gone door to door to meet voters and also has done a lot of calls by phone. His campaign has been built around “seeing people and meeting people,” he said.
In February Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett found Jackson guilty of second-degree trespassing and of violating probation. Tillett revoked Jackson’s probation and sentenced him to 45 days on the violating probation charge. Jackson was sentenced to 20 days in jail on the trespassing charge but Tillett credited him for four days he had already served in jail on the charge.
The trespassing charge stemmed from a dispute between Jackson and a cousin, Catherine Flowers, over property she owns in Hertford.
Jackson’s 45-day jail sentence for the probation violation stems from his conviction in January 2019 of assault on a government official. District Court Judge Eula Reid found Jackson guilty of punching Sid Eley, at the time a fellow member of Hertford Town Council, in October 2018.
Reid sentenced Jackson to 120 days in jail but he remained out of jail because he again appealed the verdict.
Jackson pleaded guilty in December 2019 to simple assault in the case and was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Wayland Sermons to a suspended 60-day sentence. Sermons did require Jackson to serve 15 days in jail but credited him with seven days he had already served on the charge.
In addition to the active jail sentence, Jackson was ordered to serve two years of supervised probation and required to attend anger management counseling and pay court costs and fees, including $900 in attorney fees.
According to court records, Jackson was charged with violating probation three times after Sermons’ verdict.
Jackson was defeated last November in his bid for re-election to a seat on the Hertford Town Council.