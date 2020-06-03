EDENTON — Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Rob Jackson is heading to Carteret County to lead its school district.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education voted to accept Jackson’s resignation on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the Carteret County Board of Education voted 5-2 to hire Jackson as the district’s new schools superintendent.
Jackson, Edenton-Chowan’s superintendent since 2014, will begin his new duties in Carteret County Wednesday, July 1. He replaces former Superintendent Mat Bottoms, who retired Dec. 31.
In a Facebook post, Jackson thanked the many friends, colleagues and community members who have sent him well-wishes since learning he’s leaving Edenton-Chowan.
“I am humbled by the outpouring of love and support. Thank you to all who have reached out and who continue to reach out,” he said. “There will be time in the coming days and weeks to more fully express my appreciation, but for now, please let me simply say that our￼￼￼ hearts are full.
“As one of the happiest seasons of our lives begins to draw to a close, Rene and I are ever so grateful for the love that we have been immersed in for six years and thankful that as we go forward into new adventures, we are not going alone. May God continue to bless Chowan County.”
In a statement to the Chowan Herald, Edenton-Chowan Board of Education Chairman Gene Jordan said the board sadly accepted Jackson’s resignation and “gratefully acknowledges (his) tremendous leadership over the last six years.”
Jordan noted that during Jackson’s tenure, the school district’s cohort graduation rate rose from 78.9% to 91.9% in 2019, and school officials expect the rate will be even higher this year.
Jackson also led efforts to increase “academic rigor” in the school district and create more opportunities for students, Jordan said. He noted that Jackson restored internships for high school students at area businesses and built relationships with College of The Albemarle that allow district students to dual enroll at the community college. As a result, a number of John A. Holmes graduates leave school with both an associate degree and a high school diploma.
Jordan also noted that no Edenton-Chowan schools have been deemed low-performing on statewide testing for the past three years.
“The Edenton-Chowan Schools system is one of the premier school systems in the region and in the state,” he said. “It is the home of the current North Carolina Milken Teaching Award winner, two of the last three Regional Principals of the Year, the current Regional Career-Technical Education Director of the Year, and the nominee for the 2020 North Carolina Technology Director/CTO of the Year.”
Jordan also noted that D.F. Walker Elementary School is North Carolina’s current National Distinguished ESEA/Title 1 School.
Jordan said while these things happened during Jackson’s tenure, he “consistently defers all praise to other members of the school system faculty, staff and administration.”
“As Dr. Jackson has said many times, ‘The success of students from pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade, the success of the teachers and staff, and the success of each of our schools is not the result of the actions of a single person, but is the result of everyone joining together in believing in our students and in doing whatever it takes for our students to be successful,’” Jordan said.
Jackson’s efforts have been recognized outside of Chowan County. He recently was named recipient of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Bob McRae Superintendent of the Year Award.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education said it plans to seek public input about the qualities the next superintendent should have. Announcements about an interim superintendent and the process it will follow during its search for Jackson’s successor will be forthcoming, the board said.
In a press release issued by Carteret County Schools, Jackson said he was humbled and excited to have been selected to serve in “one of the state’s premier school systems.”
“Together, we will do all that we can to fulfill the mission of the (Carteret) Board of Education that every student reaches their potential and graduates college, career and citizenship ready,” Jackson said.
Jackson’s contract with Carteret County Schools is for four years. His starting salary will be $160,000. He is currently paid $157,000 annually by the Edenton-Chowan Schools.