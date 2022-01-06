HERTFORD — Former town councilor Quentin Jackson last week returned one item issued to him by Hertford and reimbursed the town for another — but town officials said some other town-issued property still has not been accounted for.
Town Manager Pam Hurdle said in a Dec. 30 interview — her last day at Town Hall before her retirement took effect — that Jackson’s claim that the Hertford Fire Department has one of the computers issued to him while he was a town councilor appears to be correct.
But Jackson’s claim that he turned over a town-issued computer to Hertford’s then-police chief remains in question. Acting Town Manager Janice Cole said that claim is currently being investigated for the town by attorney John Leidy.
Hurdle and Cole said Jackson returned a town-issued cell phone on the morning of Dec. 30, though Cole noted it was badly damaged. They said Jackson also reimbursed the town for a WiFi hotspot.
Officials believe there are also other items Jackson charged to Hertford using a town credit card that were never inventoried.
“We’re checking into that,” Cole said. “He says that’s not so.”
A computer bought by the town for former Town Councilor Frank Norman III had not been returned as of Dec. 30, according to town officials.
Jackson and Norman lost their bids for reelection to the Hertford Town Council in the November election.
Town Council voted 3-2 at a special meeting Dec. 9 to adopt a resolution calling on Jackson and Norman to return town-purchased computers and other town equipment by Dec. 14. Jackson and Norman cast the “no” votes.
Jackson is currently seeking a seat on the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners.