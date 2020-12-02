Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is well prepared to handle any potential surge in patients infected with COVID-19, the hospital’s president told elected officials Monday.
SAMC President Dr. Phil Jackson told City Council and Pasquotank commissioners during a joint meeting that the hospital has conducted more than 8,100 COVID-19 tests this year. Of those tested, around 7 percent have tested positive for the virus, he said.
Based on the 7-percent positivity rate that means SAMC has seen around 560 positive COVID-19 cases.
“That (positive rate) is lower than the state (average), which is somewhat good,” Jackson said.
As of Tuesday, the statewide daily positive rate for COVID testing was 10.2 percent.
Jackson said that 70 percent of the positive cases have not required hospitalization but instead the patients have been “treated and released.”
“There is no reason for them to be in the hospital,” Jackson said. “They are folks, obviously, who have to go back home and quarantine for a period like they are supposed to. There is contact tracing that is done through Albemarle (Regional) Health Services.’’
According to Centers for Disease Control protocols, persons who test positive for COVID are urged to self-isolate for 10 days, starting with the first day of their symptoms.
Jackson told the elected officials that few of the 30 percent of COVID-positive patients admitted to the hospital end up on a ventilator.
“Not too many on a ventilator,” he said.
Jackson said SAMC has had no issues with staffing and that the hospital is well stocked with personal protection equipment. SAMC had 110 rooms pre-COVID but has since expanded capacity to 182 rooms.
Prior to the pandemic, around 75 of the 110 rooms were occupied.
“The staff is well-trained and we have had staff that have gone through a lot of training,” Jackson said. “They have been able to take care of the folks that have come in that are admitted for the COVID.’’
Jackson’s report to officials follows release of DHHS’ most recent County Alert System report. That report indicates that despite both “critical” and “substantial” community spread of COVID in the region, virus cases are having “low impact” on hospitals.
Jackson said COVID-19 patient numbers have increased in the last couple of weeks. He said the hospital has plans in place to deal with the surge, part of which includes treating patients at the College of The Albemarle should SAMC reach its capacity.
“The numbers I saw (Monday) for the hospital are the highest ever with regards to the virus,” Jackson said.
He did not say how many COVID patients were hospitalized at SAMC as of Monday, but North Carolina is, like other states, seeing a surge in virus-related hospitalizations. On Tuesday, DHHS reported 2,033 people were hospitalized with COVID — a record high for the state.
“It’s across the country,” Jackson said, referring to hospitalizations. “Way back when this first happened, we had a plan in place in case things got worse. The key is that we still have (bed) capacity. We are able to take care of these patients.”
Sentara has added additional physicians this year and the hospital is also actively recruiting other specialists to help keep people from having to go to Virginia for health care.
“Despite the fact that we have been dealing with the virus for most of 2020, we have had some success in recruiting additional doctors here,” Jackson said. “We are excited about that. That helps maintain care here.’’
The additions include a general surgeon, an orthopedic surgeon, an OBGYN physician and three primary care physicians.
“The (orthopedic surgeon) uses a robot when he does surgical procedures,” Jackson noted.