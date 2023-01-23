HERTFORD — A communicating threats case against former Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson was continued to March 20 in Monday's session of Perquimans County Superior Court.
The continuance was requested by Jackson's attorney, Jamal Summey.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
HERTFORD — A communicating threats case against former Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson was continued to March 20 in Monday's session of Perquimans County Superior Court.
The continuance was requested by Jackson's attorney, Jamal Summey.
The case stems from a dispute Jackson had with Perquimans County businessman Patrick Morrissey during a July 6, 2021 meeting of the Hertford Town Council.
The meeting became so disorderly that Mayor Earnell Brown adjourned it abruptly.
Jackson has maintained since the incident occurred that he felt threatened when Morrissey got out of his seat during the council meeting.
Morrissey has noted that Jackson threatened to knock him out and that an officer at the meeting restrained Jackson after Jackson got out of his seat.
In October 2021 District Court Judge Amber Davis found Jackson guilty of threatening Morrissey during the meeting. Davis sentenced Jackson to serve 120 days in jail, but suspended the sentence and ordered him to serve 12 months of supervised probation instead.
Davis sentenced Jackson to an active jail term of five days and ordered him to pay $75, plus the costs of court, and to have no direct or indirect contact with Morrissey.
Jackson appealed that decision to Superior Court.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.