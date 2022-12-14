Sinnett Trio

The Jae Sinnett Trio, which includes (l-r) bassist Terry Burrell, pianist Allen Farnham and drummer Jae Sinnett, will perform an evening of jazz music inspired by the holidays at Arts of the Albemarle's Maguire Theater on Friday.

 Photo courtesy Jae Sinnett Trio

Arts of the Albemarle will close out its year of live jazz performances Friday with a Christmas-themed concert by the Jae Sinnett Trio.

Sinnett, a drummer, composer and educator, is returning to AoA's Maguire Theater with pianist Allen Farnham and bassist Terry Burrell for an evening of jazz inspired by the holidays.