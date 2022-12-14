...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The Jae Sinnett Trio, which includes (l-r) bassist Terry Burrell, pianist Allen Farnham and drummer Jae Sinnett, will perform an evening of jazz music inspired by the holidays at Arts of the Albemarle's Maguire Theater on Friday.
Arts of the Albemarle will close out its year of live jazz performances Friday with a Christmas-themed concert by the Jae Sinnett Trio.
Sinnett, a drummer, composer and educator, is returning to AoA's Maguire Theater with pianist Allen Farnham and bassist Terry Burrell for an evening of jazz inspired by the holidays.
“This is my favorite time of the year and I enjoy playing with some of my friends," Sinnett said recently. "I want to have a good time; give them (the audience) something they can feel and put smiles on their faces."
The concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m., will include holiday standards like "Silent Night," "Winter Wonderland," Sleigh Ride," "Let It Snow," and "Christmas Time is Here," the song made popular by the Charlie Brown Christmas special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas."
According to Sinnett, jazz music sounds radically different from other genres of music; not only does it swing, its rhythm is very different. Listening to jazz requires active listening if the audience wants to detect changes in tempo or added sections. Sinnett, who has also performed with numerous nationally acclaimed recording artists, says the Jae Sinnett Trio likes to re-harmonize something familiar to make it a little more interesting.
“Jazz challenges me to take it to a place I couldn’t be when playing other forms of music," he said. "This is a Christmas jazz tour where we are playing holiday favorites but we play them our way.”
Sinnett's recorded music runs the gamut from blues, funk, soul and jazz fusion. He said he gets a lot of personal fulfillment from performing jazz.
“It’s inspires my spirit," he said. "When I play jazz, I feel free, like I'm being the best artist I can be.”
Sinnett began a career as a musician after a stint in the U.S. Navy and following his graduation from Norfolk State University where he earned a degree in music education. As a drummer, he enjoyed playing gigs for years but sought a deeper experience than playing other artists’ music.
“I had to learn to write my own music," he said. "That’s rare for a drummer but I studied harmony, theory and compositions and I've written over 300 compositions. I formed my own band and spent my career playing my own music."
Besides recording and performing music, Sinnett has also hosted a string of shows on Norfolk-based public radio station WHRO over the past 30 years.
While jazz has made an incredible impression on generations of music lovers, it continues to face steep competition from rock, country, pop and hip hop for listeners. Sinnett said he realizes youngsters aren't often exposed to jazz music in school music classes or hear much jazz performed in popular culture.
He's done his part to counteract that in his work as both a school instructor and adjunct professor. He also plans to do a little teaching during Friday's performance, providing some information between sessions to the audience about the music they're hearing.
Sinnett said he always enjoys performing in the Maguire Theater.
“I love playing that theater," he said. "Every time we played there we got a good response from the audience."