Local jail inmates could be picking up litter from along area roadways as soon as the second week of March, the jail administrator said this week.
The Albemarle Jail Commission agreed last week to Administrator Robert Jones’ request to restart the jail’s litter-collection program.
“They agreed to get things started,” Jones said Wednesday.
Jones said he planned to contact county managers in the three counties that fund the jail’s operations — Pasquotank, Camden and Perquimans — to find out which roads they want addressed first.
“I’m hoping they’ll give me some direction on the hardest-hit roads so sometime next week we can get a vehicle out to drive those roads,” Jones said.
He said he then hoped to have a jail inmate crew out collecting litter along those roadways “no later” than Monday, March 8.
Citing the need to protect both staff and inmates, the jail suspended its litter-collection efforts in area counties a year ago after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
The N.C. Department of Transportation, which has contracted with the jail to have inmates pick up litter along secondary roads since 2019, froze the contract last February, citing revenue issues related to the pandemic.
A spokesman for DOT in Division 1 recently said the agency’s revenues have since improved, largely because more motorists are again driving. As a result, DOT plans to restart its litter collection and mower contracts in April.
Jones said he has not yet spoken to DOT officials about renewing the jail’s contract, but expected to soon. He didn’t expect there to be an issue, given the jail still has a contract with DOT. He noted it can be renewed once DOT again has funding.
“Once they get funding, I’m hoping we’ll be able to renew the contract we have and get back out there,” he said.
Jones said the jail’s litter crew typically includes three or four non-violent offenders supervised by jail personnel. He said the inmates who serve on the crew typically volunteer for it.
“They like getting out of the jail for a little while,” Jones said. “And since they’re from the community, they see it (picking up litter) as doing something good for the community. It’s good for everybody.”