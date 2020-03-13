A captain at Albemarle District Jail suffered a mild concussion after he was struck in the head by a federal inmate housed at the jail last week.
Capt. Chris Poyner was struck by inmate Donnell Johnson, 34, while Poyner and two other officers were attempting to remove Johnson from his cell, ADJ Assistant Administrator Wayne Jones said.
According to Jones, Poyner had ordered Johnson to leave his cell for violating jail rules. When Johnson refused, Poyner and the officers moved to physically remove him from the cell, Jones said. Johnson struggled with the officers and struck Poyner in the head, he said.
Jones said Poyner was treated for a mild concussion but was able to return to work the following day.
No charges had been filed in the incident as of Thursday. The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
According to Jones, Johnson is a federal inmate from Fayetteville charged with illegal firearms possession. He's been at ADJ since July 11, 2019.
Poyner is the second ADJ employee since November injured during an altercation with a federal inmate.
Officer Trey-Vaughn Xavier Lewis suffered a broken nose and lacerations to his face when inmate Christopher Cotton struck him in the face during a routine cell check in November, Sheriff Tommy Wooten said.
Wooten said at the time Cotton would be charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury and assault on a government official. At the time he allegedly assaulted Lewis, Cotton was serving an 11-year federal sentence for armed robbery.
Johnson and Cotton are among a number of federal inmates housed at Albemarle District Jail, Wooten said. The federal government has a contract with the jail, paying it a set fee to house inmates in its custody.