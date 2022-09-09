A state inspection of Albemarle District Jail in the wake of an inmate’s death in June found 47 instances over a two-day period where jail staff failed to make state-required supervision rounds but revealed no other deficiencies or violations.

The inspection was completed by the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation Construction Section’s Jails and Detention Unit in mid July, nearly three weeks after William Seagle, a 24-year-old jail inmate, collapsed in the jail’s B dorm and died several hours later at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.