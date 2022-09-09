A state inspection of Albemarle District Jail in the wake of an inmate’s death in June found 47 instances over a two-day period where jail staff failed to make state-required supervision rounds but revealed no other deficiencies or violations.
The inspection was completed by the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation Construction Section’s Jails and Detention Unit in mid July, nearly three weeks after William Seagle, a 24-year-old jail inmate, collapsed in the jail’s B dorm and died several hours later at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
No cause for Seagle’s June 24th death has yet been determined. An autopsy was to be performed but officials have said it could be six months before the results are released.
Under state rules, the DHSR’s Construction Section is required to perform a compliance inspection of jail facilities following the death of an inmate being held custody. If any deficiencies from state rules are found during the inspection, the jail is required to submit an action plan to DHSR within 60 days showing how the deficiencies will be corrected.
Albemarle District Jail Administrator Robert Jones submitted a five-point action plan to DHSR on Aug. 22 detailing changes the jail has imposed to address the deficiencies found during the July 13 inspection.
Chief Jail Inspector Chris Wood of DHSR’s Construction Section, who conducted the inspection at ADJ, notified jail board Chairman Cecil Perry by letter on Aug. 25 that he had reviewed Jones’ plan and “found it acceptable.” Wood said all items in the plan will be verified during the 248-bed jail’s next semiannual inspection.
Asked about Wood’s inspection report this week, Jones noted that it doesn’t contain “anything about the incident itself” — a reference to the jail staff’s response to Seagle’s medical distress and collapse. Jones’ own internal review in July of the jail staff’s response found no evidence they failed to take appropriate action once they determined the stricken prisoner needed medical attention.
“They followed our procedures and did the best they could to assist Mr. Seagle,” Jones said following the internal review.
According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, ADJ officers responded to the jail’s B Block on June 24 after observing Seagle lying on the floor shortly after 10 p.m.
After moving Seagle to a table in the dorm’s common area, and noticing he was unconscious and not breathing, jail officers began lifesaving measures to revive him. They continued those measures until emergency medical services personnel arrived and took over.
EMS personnel transported Seagle from the jail at 11:07 p.m. to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 11:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
Supervision rounds
In the report on his compliance investigation at ADJ, the DHSR’s Wood noted that state rules for jails and detention centers require jail staff to make “supervision rounds” 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
During those rounds, the report states, officers are supposed to observe each inmate at least twice within a 60-minute period. The rounds are supposed to be conducted on an irregular basis “with not more than 40 minutes (to elapse) between rounds.” Furthermore, the rounds are supposed to be documented and records of the rounds, either written or electronic, are to be maintained and available to DHSR’s Construction Section when requested.
According to Wood’s report, ADJ staff were not in full compliance with the law’s inmate supervision requirements either on June 23, the date Seagle arrived at the jail, or June 24, the day he experienced medical distress and had to be transported to the hospital. Wood said his interviews with jail staff, a review of the jail’s records, and a subsequent review found that “the supervision rounds are not being conducted as required by this Rule.”
According to Jones, the jail’s electronic supervision rounds documentation system works as follows:
Jail officers carry a device known as a “probe” during their supervision rounds. At each section of the jail, there’s a post containing buttons that the officer touches with the probe. Touching the post records that the officer was at that location at a specific time.
According to Wood’s report, Seagle was assigned to B dorm and his bunk was located between two checkpoints identified in ADJ’s electronic system as B-104 and B-109. While jail staff were required to complete two supervision rounds at each of these two checkpoints every hour between 5 p.m. on June 23 and 10:22 p.m. on June 24, not all of those checks happened.
Wood said jail staff conducted only one documented supervision round per hour at checkpoint B-104 during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. hours on June 23, and no documented rounds during the 7 p.m. hour.
As for the B-109 checkpoint that same day, there was only one documented supervision round per hour conducted during the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. hours, and no documented round during the 7 p.m. hour, Wood’s report said.
The following day, June 24, Wood’s review found only one documented supervision round per hour at checkpoint B-104 for the hours of midnight, 1 a.m., 4 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. There were no documented rounds at the checkpoint during the 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. hours.
At checkpoint B-109, there were nine hours on June 24 where only one supervision round was conducted — midnight, 1 a.m., 4 a.m., 5 a.m., 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. — and 10 hours where no rounds were documented — 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
“Missed supervision rounds lead to excessive gaps between supervision rounds and the facility being out of compliance in the no more than 40 minutes between supervision rounds requirement of the Rule,” Wood’s report states.
Jail responds
In ADJ’s response to the DHSR, Jones said the jail had put in place a corrective action plan on July 26 to address the deficiencies in Wood’s report.
Jones said ADJ had purchased additional probes “to give us enough probes for each shift member to have one.” He also said security buttons on the documentation system had been checked and replaced as needed.
Jones said the jail also planned to initiate by Aug. 18 a number of procedures to ensure jail staff are conducting supervision rounds in compliance with state rules and that jail supervisors ensure those rounds are being documented.
Under the changes, each jail officer is assigned to make rounds at a specific time by the shift’s officer in charge. Officers are also issued a probe at the beginning of their shift.
“Each time they enter a cellblock for any reason, they are required to punch (in that they’ve visited) that block regardless if it’s their assigned time to make rounds or not,” Jones wrote in the plan.
The shift officer in charge is then required to download information recorded by the probe into the jail’s computer system. Information detailing when rounds were completed and by whom is also supposed to be recorded in that shift’s narrative.
The jail’s two custody captains — one overseeing the jail’s dayshift, the other the nightshift — are now required to print out the information about each round conducted by their shift and address any discrepancies like those found during the state inspection. The captains are also required to report discrepancies to the jail’s assistant administrator.
More probes
Jones said he wasn’t surprised by the state inspection’s findings, but was surprised by the number of supervision rounds that hadn’t been recorded by the jail’s electronic documentation system.
Jones indicated that some of the buttons on the electronic posts documenting completed staff rounds apparently were not working properly at the time of the jail inspection. Those have since been replaced, he said.
In addition, the jail has purchased four additional probes at a cost of between $800 and $1,000 a piece — enough so that each jail officer on duty can be issued one. Prior to the inspection the jail had only eight of the probes.
Jones said the jail has had its current electronic system for a number of years. Jail officials have met with vendors about replacing it with a newer system but will need to get approval before that effort proceeds, he said.
Asked about the difficulty of ensuring jail staff meet the state requirement for two checks every hour and at least once every 40 minutes, Jones acknowledged “it’s an ongoing issue” within jails and other detention facilities.
“Officers try to get around and make those two checks every hour, but there are always different activities going on in the jail” that can prevent that from happening, he said.
Jones said he believes the steps the jail is taking — ensuring all jail staff are issued round-recording probes, replacing the buttons on recording posts, and downloading and checking the rounds after each shift — will help the jail comply with the state rules on inmate supervision going forward.