Albemarle District Jail officials are investigating how an inmate gained possession of a synthetic drug that mimics the effects of marijuana after he suffered what one official called “a bad reaction” to the illegal drug.
Jail Administrator Robert Jones said Wednesday the inmate, whom he declined to name, was treated at a local hospital Sunday after reportedly smoking the drug K2.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, K2 — also known as “Spice” — is a “human-made mild-altering” cannabinoid that can be “sprayed on dried, shredded plant material” and then smoked. When sold in liquid form, it also can be vaporized and inhaled in e-cigarettes or other devices.
North Carolina has banned the sale, manufacture or possession of synthetic marijuana since 2011.
Jones said jail staff noticed during their rounds Sunday afternoon that “an inmate did not appear to be feeling well.” When questioned, the inmate admitted he had smoked K2, he said.
A Pasquotank County Sheriff’s incident report indicated the inmate had “overdosed” on a substance at the jail. But Jones said it was more accurate to say the inmate “had a bad reaction” to the drug.
The inmate was transported to the hospital where he was treated and then returned to the jail, Jones said.
“He’s fine,” Jones said.
Jail officials are investigating to find out how the inmate got possession of the drug, Jones said.
“We don’t know if it came in through the mail or was smuggled in,” he said. “We’re still investigating it.”
Jones said the inmate is cooperating with the investigation.