Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.