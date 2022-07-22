An internal investigation has determined that Albemarle District Jail staff followed the jail’s emergency protocols and procedures in their response last month to an inmate who collapsed and later died at the hospital.
Jail Administrator Robert Jones said Thursday the jail’s own investigation of William Adam Seagle’s June 24th death — one of three probes of the incident underway — found no evidence jail staff failed to take appropriate action once they determined the stricken prisoner needed medical attention.
“They followed our procedures and did the best they could to assist Mr. Seagle,” Jones said.
According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, which is conducting another of the probes, ADJ officers responded to the jail’s B Block on June 24 after observing the 24-yearold Seagle lying on the floor shortly after 10 p.m.
After moving Seagle to a table in the block’s common area, and noticing he was unconscious and not breathing, jail officers began lifesaving measures to revive him, the sheriff’s office said. They continued those measures until emergency medical services personnel arrived and took over.
Seagle was then transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 11:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy and toxicology screen to determine the cause of Seagle’s death, Sheriff Tommy Wooten said last month.
Reached Friday, Wooten said getting the autopsy and toxicology results could take some time, maybe as long as six months. The Daily Advance has formally requested a copy of both reports from the medical examiner’s office.
Wooten reiterated that no foul play is suspected in Seagle’s death.
Jones said Seagle — who was brought to the jail June 23 from Hertford after being charged with failing to appear in court for traffic offenses — received a routine health screening from the jail’s medical staff upon being admitted to the detention facility.
“All inmates go through that screening when they come in,” Jones said. “He was screened by the jail’s medical staff when he came in.”
Citing federal health privacy laws, Jones said he couldn’t discuss the results of the screening or any other matter related to Seagle’s health or medical history.
But in general, he said, if a prisoner has a pre-existing medical condition it is usually communicated to the jail’s medical staff during the initial health screening. If the prisoner has specific medical needs, prescription drugs for example, jail staff will procure and administer those medicines in accordance with the prisoner’s prescription or a physician’s directives.
Jones did confirm there were no jail medical staff on duty at the time Seagle collapsed. According to Jones, ADJ employs two nurses and a medical supervisor, all of whom work set hours. One nurse works a 6 a.m.-to-2:30 p.m. shift while the other works a 2 p.m.-to-10 p.m. shift. The medical supervisor works from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Asked how the jail responds to health emergencies between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., Jones said ADJ has a number of protocols in place to ensure prisoners’ health needs are met. Besides jail officers checking on inmates routinely during their shifts, each prisoner has a call button in their cell which allows them to report a health emergency, he said.
“All medical issues that arise are referred to an on-call nurse or 911 is called, depending on the nature of the emergency,” Jones said.
After Seagle’s collapse, jail staff determined they needed to call 911, he said.
In response to a Daily Advance request, Jones released the following timeline of events at the jail after Seagle collapsed and fell to the floor:
• 10:09 p.m.: Staff are alerted that Seagle has collapsed. Three officers enter the jail’s “common” area where approximately 25 prisoners are gathered. An officer immediately describes the incident to a supervisor as a “medical emergency.”
• 10:16 p.m.: The supervisor calls 911 to report Seagle’s collapse.
• 10:18 p.m.: An officer reports to the supervisor that Seagle is no longer breathing. The supervisor relays that information to a 911 telecommunicator.
• 10:19 p.m.: A jail staff member begins chest compressions to get Seagle to start breathing again.
•10:26 p.m.: Pasquo-tank-Camden Emergency Medical Services personnel arrive at the jail.
• 10:28 p.m.: EMS personnel enter the B Block and take over lifesaving measures from jail staff.
• 11:07 p.m.: EMS personnel leave the jail with Seagle to transport him to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
• 11:26 p.m.: Seagle is pronounced dead at the hospital. Soon afterward, a jail staffer calls ADJ to report his death.
The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation’s Jails and Dentition Unit, part of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, is also conducting an investigation into Seagle’s death, a spokeswoman for the agency confirmed Friday.
“DHSR routinely surveys jails after inmate deaths,” said Kelly Haight Connor, communications manager for the Office of Communications at NCDHHS. “The investigation process ... is currently ongoing and the relevant reports will be available once finalized.”
Connor said she did not have a timetable for when the reports will be completed.
If DHSR finds no deficiencies in the jail’s compliance with state rules, a summary of the agency’s review will state that. If, however, the jail was not in compliance with state rules before an inmate’s death, the jail administrator has to submit a “plan of correction” to DHSR outlining steps to get the jail into compliance.
Jones said he hasn’t been advised when DHSR will issue its report, saying he’s not been given a timetable.
Jones said he can’t release a copy of his own internal report “at this time.” He said he first wants to wait until the state jail inspector completes its report.
Jones said Seagle’s death is the second of an inmate in ADJ’s custody in the seven years he’s been jail administrator. The first was a prisoner who had cancer, who also died at the hospital, he said.
Asked if the jail planned to make any changes in the wake of Seagle’s death, Jones said “not at this time.”
“We have to wait to see the jail inspector’s report, but I haven’t seen anything that needs to be corrected,” he said.
The jail does make adjustments to rules and procedures when it needs to, he said.
“Everything can be improved on,” Jones said. “We go back over previous incidents and if we need to make adjustments, that’s what we do.”
Jones reiterated his belief that jail staff “did really all they could to assist” Seagle during his medical emergency. He said he offers his condolences to Seagle’s family.
“I hope them the best,” he said.