An internal investigation has determined that Albemarle District Jail staff followed the jail’s emergency protocols and procedures in their response last month to an inmate who collapsed and later died at the hospital.

Jail Administrator Robert Jones said Thursday the jail’s own investigation of William Adam Seagle’s June 24th death — one of three probes of the incident underway — found no evidence jail staff failed to take appropriate action once they determined the stricken prisoner needed medical attention.