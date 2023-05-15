Prior to the pandemic, Albemarle District Jail Administrator Robert Jones says it wasn’t unusual for him to receive 15 applications a month for vacant jail officer positions.
But now since the pandemic has ended — actually, even as it was starting to end — the number of applications has started to trickle.
Jones says he’s now “lucky” to receive three or four applications a month.
It’s not that the jail hasn’t had job vacancies before. The jail often hires people who think they can work in a prisoner confinement facility and then discover after starting that it’s work they’re not comfortable doing.
But this is the first time in Jones’ eight years as jail administrator that he’s not receiving enough applications to fill the jail officer vacancies he has — 15 as of a week ago. That’s a quarter of the 60 total certified positions that includes officers and administrators.
“The fact is, no one is applying.... We’re not getting applications for positions,” Jones said recently. “That is the problem that has caused the 15 vacancies.”
Asked why he thinks applications have dwindled so precipitously, Jones says he doesn’t really know. He said it could be, as many employment analysts suggest, that prospective jail employees, like other workers, may feel that postpandemic, they have more job options than ever before. He notes that all law enforcement agencies — police and sheriff’s departments, state prisons and probation and parole agencies — are currently encountering difficulties filling vacancies.
But Jones believes the biggest factor at Albemarle District Jail could simply be that potential applicants aren’t aware of what the jail can offer them in salary and benefits.
“They don’t realize the opportunity we have to offer someone a career,” he said. “This is a job where you don’t have to have any experience. And we can train you how to do the job.”
According to Jones, the jail is currently offering a starting salary of $37,430 to applicants with no prior experience. Those with some previous experience in law enforcement can make $39,721 to start.
But thanks to a 7% increase for all jail employees approved recently by the Albemarle District Jail Commission, the regional board that oversees the jail, the starting pay for jail hires without experience will rise to $40,050 on July 1.
According to Jones, the jail also doubles an employee’s 6% contribution to the Local Government Retirement System — for a total of 18% — and offers a $25,000 term life insurance policy, vision and dental benefits, 12 paid holidays year and vacation and sick leave.
To help encourage more applicants, the age requirement for working as a jail officer also was recently lowered to 20. Jones said he’s hopeful that will “open the door for a lot more young people” to consider a career at the jail.
Jones said the 7% pay increase was done partly to attract more applicants but also to reward the jail’s current staff.
“We wanted them to know that we appreciate the good job they’re doing,” he said.
Jail officers normally work 12-hour shifts and average 85.5 hours over a 28-day period. But because of the large number of vacancies, all of the jail’s current staff are having to work overtime, many times on scheduled days off, to ensure the jail is adequately staffed 24 hours a day, every day.
Under the jail’s operating procedures, the jail has four rotations, or shifts, two during the day, two at night. Each rotation has to have a minimum of eight staff, 10 if possible. Right now, because of the shortage, jail captains and administrative staff are pitching in to help meet the requirement.
Last fiscal year, the jail paid $75,000 for officer overtime and appears on track to pay about the same in the current year that ends June 30, Jones said.
“That’s a lot for a jail this size,” he said.
Jones acknowledges that some jail staff who’ve left recently may have done so because of the staffing shortage. It’s why he’s trying so hard now to recruit applicants for the vacancies.
Jones said he’s tried to get out the message of the jail’s career opportunities through traditional recruiting methods: he’s advertised the vacancies on the employment website Indeed and even held a job fair through the state employment agency NCWorks. But he’s gotten few applicants from Indeed and no one showed up for the job fair.
To work at the jail, Jones said jail hires must pass a detention officer certification course that includes certification in use of a Taser weapon. They receive five weeks of basic training, all of it conducted at the jail by training coordinators affiliated with College of The Albemarle. Jail hires also receive on-the-job training by working with certified staff prior to starting their basic training.
Jail officers’ responsibilities include having to make rounds in the jail facility twice an hour, regardless of what else might be going on, Jones said. In addition to ensuring the safety and security of the jail, inmates and other staff, officers are also involved in feeding prisoners three meals a day, passing out and picking up their mail, making sure inmates who have court and other outside appointments get there safely, and ensuring the jail facility gets a daily cleaning. Officers who work in the jail’s segregation units also have to ensure inmates separated from the jail’s general population are monitored 24 hours a day, get a daily shower and some limited out-of-cell exercise.
According to Jones, half of the jail’s current staff have two years or less of experience as jail officers, the other half have between five and 30 years of experience.
Asked about the potential danger jail employees face, Jones said there are “very few” assaults by prisoners on jail staff.
“We’ve had none this year. We had a couple last year,” he said.
He noted that most times when jail staff are assaulted it happens while they’re breaking up a fight involving prisoners, not because they’ve been targeted by a prisoner.
“I’ve been through a lot of situations, but I never felt that something was going to happen to me personally,” he said.
Jones, who spent more than 30 years working for the state Department of Corrections prior to taking the job as jail administrator, noted that working at a jail is also different from working at a prison because the types of prisoners are different.
Typically jail prisoners are better behaved because they’re still awaiting trial or are serving a short sentence following a conviction; they know fighting or getting in other trouble will only jeopardize their efforts to stay out of jail or lengthen their stay if they’ve already been convicted.
“The biggest difference is that they (jail prisoners) have something to lose. In the prison system they’ve already lost it,” Jones said, referring to freedom.
Jones also points out that the majority of people brought to the jail don’t stay very long. He says the training jail staff receive, following that training, and “knowing how to treat people” are key factors in reducing the level of danger in any confinement facility.
“You can’t look at these people as ‘bad people,’” he said. “Any one of us could end up here at any time. They’re waiting to be found innocent or guilty. And if the court system finds them innocent, they go back to everyday life.”
Albemarle District Jail averages about 176 prisoners on any given day. At one point last year, the census was 210.
Jones said he’s hopeful that the recent salary boost and more exposure of what a jail career can offer will increase the number of applicants.
“My biggest concern is getting people in here and getting them to work,” he said. “The cost of living is high for everyone right now. ... We’re offering a decent living and retirement benefits. You figure our benefits are worth $10,000, so that’s $50,000 in salary and benefits. It’s a pretty good opportunity.”
Anyone interested in receiving more information about job opportunities at Albemarle District Jail can visit www.albemarlejail.org/careers. They also can apply in person between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 210 Executive Drive South, Elizabeth City, or call 252-3354844, ext. 28.