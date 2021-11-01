A 21-year veteran of the Elizabeth City Police Department who oversees the agency's administrative division is the city's new interim police chief.
Capt. Larry D. James Sr. began his duties as interim police chief earlier today, interim City Manager Ralph Clark said in a press release.
James will oversee the police department while the city seeks a permanent chief to replace Eddie Buffaloe Jr., who retired from the city on Sunday to become secretary of the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
According to the press release, James began his tenure with the city police department in August 2000. After rising through the ranks to Police Officer III, James was promoted to sergeant in 2005 and then to lieutenant in 2016. Buffaloe promoted him to administrative captain on Dec. 11, 2018.
James has served in the department's Field Operations Division, Office of Internal Affairs as recruiting sergeant, and in the Support Services Division as a division commander. In his role as administrative captain, James supervised the police department’s division commanders, overseeing their daily operations while serving as a member of the police chief's Executive Command Staff.
"Captain James has served the department over the past 20 years in excellence and has served under eight chiefs of police," Clark's release states. "He has been a tremendous asset to the agency and is well-versed in all divisions and units."
James could not be immediately reached but the press release states he "is excited to lead the department during this transitional season and looks forward to serving the police department, the city of Elizabeth City, and the citizens of our community in this way."
James received his bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Elizabeth City State University and his master of science degree in criminal justice from Troy University in 2019. He has an advanced certificate in law enforcement from the state of North Carolina, is a 2015 graduate of the state's Law Enforcement Executive Program, and a 2019 graduate of the FBI's Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Program
James was vice president of the 79th Session of the Administrative Officers Management Program, which he graduated from in 2017. He is currently a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.
A lifelong resident of Elizabeth City, James and his wife have seven children and two grandchildren. He attends Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.