Elizabeth City City officials have removed the “interim” tag in front of police chief Larry D. James Sr.’s name.
On Monday, city officials announced that James was named the city’s permanent police chief on Friday.
James, a former captain with the Elizabeth City Police Department, was appointed interim police chief Nov. 1 after then Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe was named secretary of the Department of Public Safety by Gov. Roy Cooper.
James has been a police officer in Elizabeth City for two decades, serving under eight different chiefs of police. He has served in the Field Operations Division, in the Office Internal Affairs as recruiting sergeant, and in the Support Services Division as division commander.
During his tenure as administrative captain he supervised the department’s division commanders as a member of the executive command staff.
James holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Elizabeth City State University and a master of science degree in criminal justice from Troy University.
James also holds an advanced certificate of law enforcement in North Carolina. He also is a 2015 graduate of the University of North Carolina’s Law Enforcement Executive Program and a 2019 graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Program.
James was vice president of the 79th session of the Administrative Officers Management Program, which he graduated from in 2017.
He is currently a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.