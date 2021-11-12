Elizabeth City's interim police chief says he wants to be the city's next police chief.
Capt. Larry James, who was appointed by interim City Manager Ralph Clark on Nov. 1 to head the police department, said Friday that he plans to apply for the permanent chief's job next year.
“Yes,” James responded when asked if he plans to apply.
James is currently leading the police department while the city seeks a permanent chief to replace Eddie Buffaloe Jr., who retired from the city on Oct. 31 to become secretary of the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
James will make $97,703 annually as the interim police chief. Prior to his appointment, James’ annual salary as a police captain was $72,057.
Buffaloe was making $108,000 a year as chief but received a $12,000 raise when he was named public safety director by then City Manager Montre Freeman last May.
The decision on the next chief, however, won’t be made until spring when the city hires a new manager.
Clark told City Council last week that a search for a permanent city manager has started and that he expects council to vote on hiring his replacement sometime in February.
James said the transition to interim chief has been smooth and that he plans no major changes within the department.
“Everything is fine,” James said. “We are continuing on with our mission as far as what we are doing and the ECPD is still going to move forward. We are here for our department and we are here for our citizens.”
James said one of his goals while interim police chief is to “continue to build morale” within the department.
“I also want to build community trust,” James said. “I want the community to know that the police department is here to serve them. We want to work hard on crime in the city.’’
The police department currently has two vacancies for sworn officers. James said he conducted two interviews for those positions on Friday.
James is an Elizabeth City native and has been with the ECPD for 21 years, most recently as head of the agency’s administrative division.
James began his tenure with the city police department in August 2000. After rising through the ranks to Police Officer III, he was promoted to sergeant in 2005 and then to lieutenant in 2016. Buffaloe promoted him to administrative captain on Dec. 11, 2018.
James and his wife have seven children and two grandchildren. He attends Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.