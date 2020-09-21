A Currituck County man with eight previous felony convictions has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for possessing ammunition while on probation.
Antonio Rishawn Taylor, 31, of Jarvisburg received the active 96-month sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III in Raleigh on Monday, according to a press release from Robert J. Higdon, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
According to Higdon, law enforcement officers searched Taylor’s residence in October 2017. During the search officers found ammunition, a quantity of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
The press release doesn’t state what type of ammunition or how much cocaine was found.
At the time, however, Taylor was an eight-time convicted felon and was under the supervision of N.C. probation officers.
According to Higdon, the case was investigated by the FBI, the Currituck Sheriff’s Office and the state probation officers working in Currituck.