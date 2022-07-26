Local education officials are hoping a new "career coach" position will reverse declining interest by local high schoolers in the dual enrollment program at College of The Albemarle.
They're also hoping the position will boost enrollment by Pasquotank and NHS graduates at COA.
College of The Albemarle and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools on Monday discussed applying for a state grant to fund the career coach position to work primarily at the district's two high schools.
If approved by state officials at next month's meeting of the N.C. State Board of Education, the NC Career Coach program would be fully funded by the state through 2027. The plan calls for the career coach to work two days a week at Northeastern and two days at Pasquotank, while also spending time at COA as needed.
The coach, who would be a COA employee, would provide career counseling to students while also helping them with admissions and financial aid.
In introducing the topic at Monday's meeting of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker called the prospective partnership between the school district and COA "a really exciting opportunity." Parker explained later that while the career coach would be a COA employee, the person would be supervised by school principals and work closely with school counselors at each school.
Sharon Warden, who chairs the school board, told COA officials who attended Monday's meeting that she is a firm believer in "we are better together" and sees that as applying not only to relationships within the school district but also to partnerships with institutions such as COA.
COA President Jack Bagwell said the partnership should work to bring more information about careers and career opportunities to students at Northeastern and Pasquotank. Participation by high school students in dual enrollment opportunities and also enrollment by high school graduates in COA programs has lagged behind other area counties, Bagwell noted.
"The data trend has not been positive," Bagwell said. "We need to reverse that."
From 2019-20 to 2021-22, COA curriculum enrollment declined 7 percent overall but 14 percent for Pasquotank residents. During that same time period Northeastern High School dual enrollment in COA courses dropped 47.54 percent from 61 students to 32, and Pasquotank High's dual enrollment fell 37.84 percent from 37 students to 23.
For graduates of the high schools, the percentage enrolling at COA within the first year of graduation fell 62.22 percent at Northeastern and 41.81 percent at Pasquotank.
Kris Burris, COA's vice president for student success and enrollment management, said October would likely be the earliest the career coach position could be filled. That timetable is based on approval by the state next month, with the college advertising the position immediately after that approval.