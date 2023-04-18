...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FOR NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA FROM MIDDAY
THROUGH THIS EVENING...
Westerly winds will increase to around 15 mph today, with gusts as
high as 25 mph. These breezy conditions, in tandem with
temperatures warming into the mid 70s and already dry fuels, will
lead to a period of elevated fire danger from midday through this
evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.
Jobless benefit seekers dip 51, rate still over 4%
Just over 50 fewer people in the six-county area filed for jobless benefits in February than did in January, keeping the area's unemployment rate steady at just over 4%.
A total of 2,125 persons filed for unemployment in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Currituck, Camden and Gates counties in February, according to data released earlier this month by the the N.C. Department of Commerce.
Four of the counties — Perquimans, Chowan, Camden and Currituck — saw slight decreases in unemployment. However, Pasquotank's 4.8% rate remained unchanged and Gates' rate actually ticked up from 3.5% to 3.6%.
Meanwhile the level of workforce participation increased in five of the counties, with only Currituck seeing 52 fewer workers in the February labor force. The area's total workforce grew by 215 to 52,163.
The slight decrease in area unemployment mirrored a statewide trend. According to the commerce department, 74 counties saw decreases in unemployment in February, a month after 99 counties did. The jobless rate remained unchanged in 21 counties and increased in five.
Statewide, the number of persons filing jobless claims, not seasonally adjusted, decreased in February by 4,564 to 186,006. The state's labor force, meanwhile, increased by 13,486, to 4,979,802, lowering the state jobless rate from 3.7% to 3.6%.
Pasquotank, which has the area's largest workforce, continued to see the largest number of workers filing jobless claims (801). That was two fewer than in January. Its workforce participation rose by 140 — nearly two-thirds of the area's total increase — to 16,844.
Currituck, which has the area's second-largest workforce, had the second-largest number of jobless claims (546). That was 18 fewer than in January. Its workforce declined to 14,600, lowering its jobless rate from 3.9% to 3.7%.
Chowan, with the third-largest workforce in the area, had 216 workers file jobless claims in February, 21 fewer than in January. Its labor participation increased by 23 to 5,911, lowering its jobless rate from 4% to 3.7%
Perquimans had 212 workers who sought jobless benefits in February, 15 fewer than January. Its workforce, meanwhile, rose by 46 to 4,999, lowering its unemployment rate by an area-high .4% to 4.2%.
In Gates, 185 workers filed for jobless benefits, eight more than in January. Its labor participation rate rose by 8, raising its jobless rate by .1%. The increase dropped Gates from having the 24th lowest jobless rate in January to 52nd lowest in February, just ahead of Chowan, which had the 53rd lowest.
Camden, which has the fewest number of workers in the area, continued to have the fewest filing jobless claims (165). That was three fewer than in January. Its labor participation, meanwhile, grew by 50 to 4,704, lowering its unemployment rate to an area-low 3.5%. That was the 41st lowest in the state.
Compared to a year ago, four area counties’ unemployment rates were down slightly from February 2022, while Pasquotank's and Gates' were both up 0.4%.
According to the commerce department, the number of North Carolina counties with jobless rates of 5% or lower rose in February by two to 90. The number with rates between 5% and 10% fell from 11 to 9.
Only one county, Hyde, had a rate above 10% in both January and February. Hyde's rate in fact rose .5% to 10.6% in February. Orange County had the lowest rate, 2.8%.
Twelve of the state’s metropolitan areas saw their unemployment rates decrease in February; three others saw their rates remained unchanged. Rocky Mount continued to post the highest rate (5.2%) and Asheville had the lowest rate (3%).
The Elizabeth City Micropolitan Area, which includes Pasquotank, Camden and Perquimans counties, saw its unemployment rate fall by .2% to 4.4% in February. The Elizabeth City MA saw 1,178 persons file for jobless benefits in February in a labor force of 26,547. That's 20 fewer unemployed workers than in January and a labor participation increase of 236.