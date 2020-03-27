College of The Albemarle’s president believes the college could see a sharp bump in enrollment as people who have lost jobs during the COVID-19 crisis seek training for new employment opportunities.
“As the employment rate goes down the enrollment at community colleges typically goes up,” President Jack Bagwell said in his report to COA Board of Trustees Finance Committee.
Bagwell told the committee, which was meeting Tuesday by conference call to maintain recommended social distancing measures, that North Carolina’s unemployment claims in a typical week are about 3,000. But last week that number topped 113,000, he said.
Bagwell said the college may have to respond to an increase in enrollment but have less money to do so. He expressed optimism the college would find a way to make it work.
Larry Parker, a spokesman for the N.C. Department of Commerce’s Division of Employment Security, said Thursday that county jobless data is not currently available. However, state data show an “influx of claims.”
From March 16 through 8 a.m. on Thursday, the Division of Employment Security processed 195,661 unemployment claims. Approximately 88 percent of those, or 171,258, were COVID-19 related, he said.
Parker noted the actual number could be even higher since some applicants may not have indicated the coronavirus as the reason for their separation from employment. The number of COVID-19-related claims filed on Wednesday in North Carolina was 25,370.
Also on Tuesday, the finance committee also approved the budget recommended by the Dare County Government Education Access Channels Committee, of which COA is a member.
The recommended budget for the Government and Education Channels, which takes effect July 1, is $306,583 and requires no additional funding from the participating entities other than the current annual $1,000 membership fee. The budget is funded through proceeds from the North Carolina Video Programming Distribution, which are dispersed quarterly by the state to certified members of the GEACC.
Trustee Paul O’Neal of Currituck said he would like to see COA explore using similar public access channels in other counties as a way of getting word out about the programs COA offers.
“I don’t understand why we haven’t done the same thing in Currituck, Chowan and Pasquotank,” O’Neal said.
O’Neal said the videos from COA that are shown on the Dare channel are excellent. He believes the college could benefit from showing similar videos in other counties where the college has a campus.
Bagwell said he would work on that.
“That would be awesome,” O’Neal said.