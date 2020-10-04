More than 860 fewer Albemarle area residents filed unemployment claims in August than in July, lowering the five-county region’s overall jobless rate for the month from just over 7% to 5.5%.
A total of 2,489 residents were unemployed in Pasquotank, Chowan, Currituck, Perquimans and Camden counties in August. That compares to 3,350 residents in the counties who filed unemployment claims in July.
While there were fewer jobless claims filed in August, there were also fewer workers in the region’s labor force that month, N.C. Department of Commerce data show.
According to Commerce, there were a combined 44,478 persons in the workforce in the five counties in August. That’s down 1,205 workers from July, when there were 45,683 working in the five counties. All five counties saw decreases in their labor force in August.
Statewide, the number of people seeking jobless benefits fell by more than 113,000 to 327,976. That’s a rate of 6.8%, a decrease of 2.1% from July. However, the statewide workforce also declined in August by more than 152,000, falling to just over 4.8 million.
All five area counties reported declines in the numbers of those unemployed, with Pasquotank and Currituck responsible for more than 71% of the decrease. Camden County, meanwhile, posted the state’s lowest employment rate for the second straight month: 4.6%, down from 6% in July.
Currituck reported the state’s fourth-lowest rate, 4.9%, which is down from 6.6% in July.
Chowan reported the 23rd lowest rate, 5.7%, down from 7.2% in July. Perquimans had the 25th-lowest rate, at 5.8%, down from 7.5% in July. Pasqutoank ranked 48th, with a 6.3% rate, down from 8.2% in July.
For the second straight month, no area county had a higher jobless rate in August than the state rate.
Pasquotank reported 1,030 persons unemployed in a workforce of 16,298. That compares to July, when 1,385 persons were unemployed in a workforce of 16,715. That’s 355 fewer applicants for unemployment in August.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission Director Christian Lockamy saw the declining unemployment rate as a positive sign for the economy but said there could be fluctuations moving forward because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It does feel positive going into the winter,” Lockamy said. “But that positive nature also needs to be prefaced with the reality that we are not quite out of this (COVID-19) yet. But I do see the end in sight.”
In Chowan, the number of people filing jobless claims fell by 91 in August. A total of 313 persons filed for unemployment in a workforce of 5,448. In July, 404 persons filed for jobless benefits in a workforce of 5,632.
Currituck saw its ranks of unemployed fall by 252 persons in August. A total of 664 persons filed for unemployment in a workforce of 13,526. That compares to July, when 916 persons filed for unemployment in a workforce of 13,913.
Currituck Chamber of Commerce President Josh Bass said an “extended beach season” has helped lower the county’s unemployment rate.
“One thing that is really unique here is that a lot of beach rentals are going through December,” Bass said. “With the kids in virtual school, the houses down here are renting like crazy. The rental market is just through the roof. We are again back to having a major labor shortage.”
Perquimans reported 276 persons unemployed in August, a decrease of 91 from July. That compares to July, when 367 filed for unemployment and the workforce was 4,875. The county’s workforce in July was 4,753.
In Camden, the number of people filing jobless claims declined by 72 in August. A total of 206 workers in a workforce of 4,453 filed for jobless benefits. That compares to July, when 278 people filed for unemployment and the workforce was 4,454.
Camden Manager Ken Bowman said he was pleased with Camden’s rate being the lowest in the state.
“That’s something to be proud of,” he said. “I think that says a lot for the economy in Camden County. It’s good news.”
Bowman added that Camden has been very resilient during the pandemic.
According to the Commerce Department, unemployment decreased in all 100 counties in August. In contrast to July when no counties reported a rate lower than 5%, five counties — including Camden and Currituck — did so in August.
Also in contrast to July, only two counties — Edgecombe with 10.7% and Scotland with 11.6% — reported rates of 10% or above in August. In July, 14 counties did.