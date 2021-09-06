A month after more people joined the area workforce and unemployment went up in all five area counties, state data show the exact opposite happened in July.
Nearly 550 fewer workers were in the labor force in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Camden, Chowan and Currituck in July than in June, while those filing unemployment claims fell by nearly 160 to 2,067.
Nearly 900 people joined the area workforce in June that weren’t there in May. And jobless claims filed in the five counties totaled 2,225.
Statewide, the number of workers employed in July increased by more than 26,500 to 4.8 million, while those filing jobless claims decreased by just over 15,000 to 232,409. The state unemployment rate in July was 4.6%, just slightly above the 4.5% rate in the five-county area.
According to the Commerce data, Pasquotank and Currituck accounted for more than 68% of July’s decreased filing for jobless benefits in the five-county area. Pasquotank, meanwhile, accounted for 60% of the decrease in the area’s labor force.
After having the area’s lowest unemployment rate for months, Camden’s 3.9% rate, though lower than in June, was only the second-lowest in the five-county area. Currituck’s rate fell .4% to an area-low 3.7%. No other area county had a rate lower than the state rate of 4.6%.
Currituck also reported the largest numerical drop in unemployment in July: 55 workers. Five-hundred twenty-six Currituck residents filed for unemployment in July compared to 581 in June. Currituck’s workforce was the only one the five counties to grow in July, increasing by 16 workers to 14,145.
Perquimans County recorded the area’s second-largest drop in joblessness by percentage: .3%, dipping to 5%. In July, 244 Perquimans residents filed jobless claims, compared to 266 in June. The county’s workforce fell by 94.
Pasquotank reported the second-largest numerical drop in unemployment in July: 53 workers. Eight-hundred fifty-two residents filed for jobless benefits in July. That compares to 905 jobless claims in June. Pasquotank’s unemployment rate dipped to 5.2%. The county’s workforce, however, fell by 325 workers to 16,468.
Elizabeth City’s July unemployment rate, which is factored into Pasquotank’s rate, dipped .3% to 4.9%.
Chowan County’s jobless rate also fell in July, dipping .02% to 4.8%. Two-hundred sixty-seven residents filed jobless claims, 12 fewer than in June. It’s workforce, meanwhile, decreased by 74.
Similarly, Camden County’s jobless rate also fell by .2% in July. Camden reported 178 jobless claims, compared to 194 in June. Its workforce declined by 92.
According to the Commerce Department, unemployment rates, not seasonally adjusted, fell in 99 counties in July after rising in 99 counties in June. In addition, 70 counties — including Currituck, Camden, Chowan and Perquimans — reported rates of 5 percent or lower. By comparison, 59 counties reported a rate that low in June.
And for the fifth straight month, no county had a jobless rate of 10 percent or more in July. Scotland County continued to have the state’s highest unemployment rate, 9.1%. Avery County replaced Orange County with the lowest rate: 3.5%.
Among metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest unemployment rate, 6.7%, while Durham-Chapel Hill and Raleigh each had the lowest at 3.9%.