Over 400 more Albemarle area residents filed unemployment claims in July than in June, raising the five-county region’s jobless rate for the month from 6.5 percent to just over 7 percent.
A total of 3,350 residents were unemployed in Pasquotank, Chowan, Currituck, Perquimans and Camden counties in July. That compares to 2,932 residents in the counties who filed unemployment claims in June.
There was one positive sign, however. All five counties reported larger workforces in July than in June. The region’s total workforce grew by 1,212 over the month, according to N.C. Department of Commerce data.
Statewide, the number of people seeking jobless benefits also rose in July, increasing by more than 61,000 to 441,279. That’s a rate of 8.9 percent, a 1.2 percent increase from June when the rate was 7.7 percent.
All five area counties reported increases in the numbers of those unemployed, with Pasquotank responsible for roughly half the increase. And while both saw their jobless rates rise, Camden reported the state’s lowest rate — 6.1 percent — and Currituck reported the fifth-lowest — 6.6 percent. Chowan reported the 20th lowest rate, 7.2 percent; Perquimans had the 26th-lowest, at 7.5 percent; and Pasqutoank ranked 51st, with an 8.3 percent rate.
No county had a higher jobless rate in July than the state rate.
Pasquotank reported 1,385 persons unemployed in a workforce of 16,715 for a rate of 8.3 percent. That compares to June, when 1,190 persons were unemployed in a workforce of 16,322 for a rate of 7.1 percent. That’s an additional 195 workers filing for unemployment in July.
In Chowan, the number of people filing jobless claims rose by 82 in July. A total of 404 persons filed for unemployment out of a workforce of 5,632, a rate of 7.2 percent. In June, 322 persons out of a workforce of 5,546 filed jobless claims in June, a rate of 5.7 percent.
Currituck saw its ranks of unemployed grow by 63 in July. A total of 916 people filed for jobless benefits out of a workforce of 13,913. That compares to June, when 853 persons filed for jobless benefits in a workforce of 13,403. The county’s jobless rate rose from 6 percent in June to 6.6 percent in July.
Perquimans reported 367 persons unemployed in July, an increase of 48 from June. It had 367 file for jobless benefits out of a workforce of 4,874, a rate of 7.5 percent. That compares to June, when 319 persons filed for jobless benefits in a workforce of 4,746 for a rate of 6.5 percent.
In Camden, the number of people filing jobless claims rose by 30 in July. A total of 278 workers out of a workforce of 4,549 filed for jobless benefits. That compares to June, when 249 out of a workforce of 4,454 filed for jobless benefits. The county’s jobless rate rose from 5.4 percent to 6.1 percent.
Currituck reported the largest share of the increase: 510 more workers than in June. Pasquotank, meanwhile, reported roughly a third of the increase: 393 more workers than in June.
Perquimans’ workforce grew by 128; Camden’s by 95; and Chowan’s by 86.
Christian Lockamy, economic development director for Pasquotank County, said that even with the higher rate the increase in the workforce is a positive sign.
“Definitelty that’s a positive,” Lockamy said.
Lockamy said the federal jobs report released Friday also contained a lot of positive news.
“There are going to be bumps in the road but overall I think we’re going to be all right,” Lockamy said.
Lockamy was referring to news Friday that the unemployment rate dropped sharply in August from 10.2 percent to 8.4 percent. Employers also added 1.4 million jobs in August, which is down from the 1.7 million in July.
Josh Bass of the Currituck Chamber of Commerce said the county typically sees an expanded workforce in the summer because of its tourist economy.
“That’s not unusual for us,” he said.
Especially on the beaches there is “a massive labor shortage” that’s likely to become more pronounced as record numbers of tourists arrive in the next couple of months, he said.
“We actually need more people” to come work on the Outer Banks, Bass said.
According to the Department of Commerce, unemployment increased in 99 counties in July, remaining unchanged only in Swain, which reported a 7.8 percent rate.
No county in the state reported a rate lower than 5 percent. Thirteen more counties reported rates between 5 and 10 percent than in June. In addition, 13 more counties reported rates higher than 10 percent than in June.
Scotland County had the state’s highest rate, 14.1 percent.