Retired teacher and school administrator Patricia Johnson described Elizabeth City State University Friday as a “safe haven” for Black students and a launching pad for significant accomplishments.
Johnson, who was addressing a Founders Day Convocation audience at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center, said ECSU’s role as a safe haven of learning for students of color is one it shares with other historically black colleges and universities.
“Growing up during the Civil Rights Movement I knew that attending an HBCU would be the only option for me,” said Johnson, who graduated from ECSU in the 1970s.
She said that coming to ECSU she found the kind of welcoming and nurturing environment that she had experienced during her earliest years in school. She said that later on, when she was 15, she encountered the harsh realities of being a minority student in a mostly white high school.
Johnson, who retired after 39 years as a public school teacher, speech pathologist, school administrator and district-level administrator, said HBCUs were formed to counter educational discrimination against Black people and have continued to have a role as safe havens.
Johnson said she grew up hearing about ECSU from an uncle and aunt who had graduated from the school. She was “reconnected” to it at a college fair in her hometown in January or February of 1972 and that same evening decided ECSU was the college she wished to attend.
Her father noted it was a long way from their home in Gastonia and asked her: “Have you consulted a map?”
“But at that point it didn’t matter to me,” Johnson said.
When she arrived at the campus in August 1972 she knew she was in the right place, she said.
“It’s here where I found what I was looking for,” Johnson said. “I was safe with people who looked like me, who cared about me, and who nurtured me to be the best that I can be.”
Johnson said she and all those who have attended ECSU have been able to do so because of the work of ECSU’s founders.
“I don’t stand on my own,” she said. “I stand on the greatness of Elizabeth City State University.”
She urged current students to make the most of their time on campus.
“I made the right decision when I came to Elizabeth City State University, and that is why I am here today,” Johnson said. “You’re at the best place that you could possibly be.”
Lenora Jarvis-Mackey, vice chair of the ECSU Foundation Board, told convocation attendees that ECSU has a solid record of accomplishments and has made her own accomplishments possible.
“It is because of you, ECSU, that I am who I am,” she said.
Stephanie Johnson, chair of the ECSU Foundation Board, said she is grateful for the work done by each of the university’s founders. She thanked Johnson for her remarks.
Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker, also an ECSU grad, noted that the university has survived World War I, World War II, the Civil Rights Movement, the Vietnam War, the Iraq War the War in Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The founders paved the way for generations of students who have attended to further their education, she said.
Observing that the university now has grown into a place where students are taught to fly airplanes and drones, Parker said “I bet the Wright brothers didn’t see this coming.”
Pasquotank Commissioner Charles Jordan said Chancellor Karrie Dixon and the ECSU staff are moving the university to greater heights.
ECSU has made significant contributions to Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County and the surrounding community, Jordan said. The county commissioners celebrate the excellent progress that ECSU is making, he said.
Jarvis-Mackey said ECSU must continue to be innovative and forward-thinking.
Donnice Brown, the great-granddaughter of founder John Henry Bias and his wife, Frances Lane Bias, also spoke at the convocation.
“It’s always a pleasure to come here from Baltimore to celebrate Founders Day,” Brown said.