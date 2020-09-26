A joint operation involving several law enforcement agencies resulted in three suspects arrested on drug and firearm charges.
A Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office news release issued Friday stated the following individuals were arrested over the past week.
Quayshaun L’Quan Banks, age or address not provided, was arrested on a federal warrant for a drug offense and has been confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond.
Jaquan Dyshea Lamb, age or address not provided, was arrested on a federal warrant for a firearm offense and has been confined at ADJ without bond.
Jaylen Nashawn Spivey, age or address not provided, was arrested on a state warrant for possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Spivey has been confined at ADJ in lieu of a $675,000 secured bond.
According to the news release, the operation involved the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office, the Elizabeth City Police Department, the Dare County Sheriff's Office, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.