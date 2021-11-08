CAMDEN – Sheriff Kevin Jones is calling for a new county board that would rule on incidents involving potential dangerous and vicious dogs.
Jones made his pitch to the Board of Commissioners at the board’s meeting last week. Jones said that as more people continue to move to Camden County, the number of calls involving animals, particularly dogs and dog bites, is increasing.
The commissioners agreed they would consider Jones’ suggestion and address the issue again at their December meeting.
The county does not have a leash law, but a state statute says a dog cannot run unleashed at night, the sheriff said.
“I’m not asking for a leash law,” Jones said, adding he is only asking for a special panel that would determine if a dog should be considered dangerous. Other counties have similar boards, but Jones said he was unsure of any surrounding counties that have them.
Currently in Camden, when a dog goes on someone else’s property and bites someone or attacks another animal, Jones said the sheriff’s department has little recourse but to enforce the county’s nuisance animal ordinance.
Jones suggested the commissioners form an independent civilian board that would hear cases and rule whether a dog is vicious or dangerous. According to state law, the county also would have to create an appeals board, which Jones recommended be comprised of county commissioners.
If the dangerous dog board ruled an animal was dangerous, and the appeals board upheld that ruling, the dog’s owner would have to comply with applicable laws, Jones said.
County Manager Ken Bowman told commissioners they could create the dangerous dog board as an amendment to the county’s exotic animal ordinance, which was recently updated and approved.
But establishing the new board would require more work than just setting up the panel and picking its members, Bowman noted. For example, language also would have to be written that dictated the board’s authority.
“We can make it happen, Mr. Chairman,” Bowman told Tom White, the board chairman.
Commissioner Ross Munro recommended and agreed to work with Jones on researching other counties that have similar panels and learning how they operate. Commissioners agreed to revisit Jones’ recommendation at their next meeting set for Dec. 6.