The burning of Winton early in the Civil War by the Union Navy was a spark that allowed free people of color in the area to join Federal troops in the fight against the Confederacy, Marvin Tupper Jones told the Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program Wednesday.

The Winton Triangle in Hertford County is the oldest mixed-race community in the United States and actually pre-dates the birth of the country, Jones said. The triangle is formed by Winton, Cofield and Ahoskie and was first settled by free, mixed-race people more than 250 years ago.