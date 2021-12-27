John Wilson Jones Jr. is being remembered as a giant in both the lumber industry and local civic affairs.
Jones, former president of J.W. Jones Lumber Co. and a former chairman of both the College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees and Elizabeth City Foundation Board of Directors, died Dec. 23. He was 87.
“He was always an innovator,” recalled Bob Pippen, a former vice president of operations and sales for J.W. Jones Lumber Co. who worked for the company full-time for 28 years and part-time for eight years.
Raised in Camden County, Jones came back home to work for the lumber company founded by his father after earning a degree in lumber manufacturing and merchandising at N.C. State University. During his career as J.W. Jones’ owner and president, Jones not only expanded the company’s existing lumber mill, he also added a second mill, Mackey’s Ferry Sawmill, in Roper. He would later add to the company’s operations by purchasing a chip mill in Elizabeth City.
“He was definitely a leader in the industry,” Pippen said, noting Jones hired him to get the Mackey’s Ferry Sawmill ready for operation. “He was an integral part of the Southeastern Lumber Manufacturers Association when it first started.”
Formed in 1962 when 46 lumber manufacturers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina gathered to discuss lack of organized representation of southeastern lumber manufacturers, the Southeastern Lumber Manufacturers Association’s membership has now grown to cover 17 states. In its early years the SLMA focused mainly on transportation problems but it currently emphasizes government affairs, marketing and management and operational issues.
Jones also was a member of the N.C. State University School of Forestry Advisory Council and the Eastern N.C. Lumber Manufacturers Association.
Pippen said Jones constantly looked for improvements in lumber equipment and profitability. He did a lot of research on equipment options, and once he had determined that a new purchase was a wise choice he would make the investment to obtain it.
“He was a great friend and mentor for me,” Pippen said. “I owe him a lot for his guidance and direction in my life. He never steered me wrong in any type of advice that he ever gave me. I owe him a lot.”
David Harris, a former vice president for J.W. Jones Lumber, also credits Jones for helping shape his career.
Harris said he first got to know Jones when Jones was appointed to the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners in the early 1980s. Jones had been appointed to complete the unexpired term of Raleigh Carver, who had died shortly after the start of a new term, and Harris was working as Pasquotank County manager at the time.
“That’s how I really first met him,” Harris said.
He said Jones was a great county commissioner but chose not to run for a full term because he believed the work as a county commissioner was taking too much time away from his business.
Harris said Jones asked him to take on administrative responsibilities at his growing company. He said he went to work for Jones Lumber in the spring after Jones left the board in December.
Harris, who would go on to work for J.W. Jones Lumber for 28 years, said he admired Jones’ calm approach to business.
“He was a great person to work with,” Harris said. “You just didn’t see him lose his composure. He was always calm about everything.”
Harris said he also had the opportunity to get to know Jones on a more personal level.
“He treated me just like I was family,” he said. “And he treated all the employees that way. He genuinely cared for all his employees.”
Jones was also active in civic and community affairs, serving a stint as chairman of the COA Board of Trustees. Jones also co-chaired the local fundraising effort for the new Museum of the Albemarle building.
Harris noted the fundraising project for the MOA building exceeded the goal set by the state.
Jones contributed to a number of local projects but did not seek recognition for his contributions, Harris said.
“He never really wanted to be in the limelight,” Harris said.
Jones also served on the boards of the N.C. Rural Economic Development Center, Eastern N.C. Industrial Council, and the Albemarle Commission. He also was a past chairman of the Elizabeth City Foundation Board of Directors, past member of the Elizabeth City Rotary Club, and a Master Mason with the Eureka Lodge #317 AF & AM. He also was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City.
Wilson is survived by his wife, Margaret Brumsey Jones; two sons, J. Wilson Jones III of Elizabeth City and Stephen L. Jones of Kitty Hawk; his brother, Robert “Rob” Jones of Seneca, South Carolina; and three grandchildren.
A funeral service was held at Twiford Memorial Chapel on Monday. A private burial will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.