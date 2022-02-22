CAMDEN — If you receive a phone call from what appears to be the Camden Sheriff's Office and someone claiming to be Sheriff Kevin Jones, warning that you face jail time if you don't immediately pay a fine for missing jury duty, hang up and call the real Camden Sheriff's Office.
That's the real Sheriff Kevin Jones' advice to Camden residents after a local woman reported falling for the jury duty scam on Monday.
According to Jones, the resident said she received a call from a man identifying himself as "Sheriff J.K. Jones of Camden County." She thought the call was legitimate because the Camden Sheriff's Office's real number — 338-5046 — came up on her caller ID.
"He was extremely convincing," Jones said, referring to the person impersonating him on the phone. "He told her she had missed jury duty and that warrants had been issued for her arrest. He said if she wanted to avoid arrest and prosecution she would need to immediately pay a fine with a pre-paid card."
Jones said the woman followed the scammer's instructions: she purchased pre-paid cards from a local retailer, loaded the amount "the sheriff" claimed she owed (Jones believes it was approximately $675) from her bank account, and then called the scammer back with the phone numbers he needed to access the funds on the cards.
It was only afterward that the woman thought about what had happened and called the Sheriff's Office to report it. Jones said he called the woman back and told her that the phone call was a scam. He said he urged her to try and cancel the pre-paid cards; he wasn't sure whether she had been successful.
Jones said residents who receive a scammer's call from someone claiming to be him — or any law enforcement official — warning they face being fined for missing jury need to keep in mind a few basic facts.
"First, we won't be calling you and saying 'we've got a warrant for your arrest,'" Jones said. "Once a warrant is issued, we're going to serve it in person."
Second of all, clerk of court offices accept only two types of payment for fines — cash and certified checks, Jones said. You can't pay a fine with a pre-paid card.
"The idea that law enforcement would call you seeking payment for a fine with a pre-paid card is just false," he said. "It's not going to happen."
Jones said he's since heard from another resident who reported receiving two phone calls from the scammer claiming to be the Camden sheriff. However, the woman is the only resident thus far who actually followed through and paid money to the scammer.
Jones said scammers typically use a victim's cash on the pre-paid cards to make purchases. They also can sell them to others for cash.
Scamming is big business. A Federal Trade Commission report on Tuesday said North Carolinians made 64,000 fraud reports totaling more than $93 million in losses in 2021, The Associated Press reported.
According to the AP, the largest number of fraud complaints in North Carolina were for identity theft, imposter scams and credit bureaus. Other reports involved online shopping, and banks and lenders, the AP said.
Jones said he understands how people can fall victim to the jury duty and other similar scams, particularly when the caller is falsely portraying themselves as a law enforcement or other authority figure.
"They play on people's emotions," he said. "People get nervous, they want to do the right thing, so they comply with what the (scammer) asks, just like this lady did."
Jones said his best advice to someone who finds themselves on the phone with a scammer — any scammer, not just someone claiming to be a sheriff — is to listen to what they have to say, then hang up and call law enforcement.
"If it doesn't sound right, it's probably not right," he said.
Jones urges anyone who gets a call from what appears to be the Camden Sheriff's Office seeking payment for fines to hang up and call 252-338-5046.