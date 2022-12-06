Jordan sworn in

Commissioner Charles Jordan is sworn in for a new four-year term by Superior Court Judge Eula Reid (center) as his wife, Rita, holds a Bible at the Pasquotank County Courthouse, Monday. Jordan was later elected the commission board's chairman for the next two years.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

Newly re-elected at-large commissioner Charles Jordan was unanimously named chairman of the Board of Commissioners Monday night.

Jordan, a Democrat, succeeds Democrat Lloyd Griffin, who had served as chairman for two years.