Newly re-elected at-large commissioner Charles Jordan was unanimously named chairman of the Board of Commissioners Monday night.
Jordan, a Democrat, succeeds Democrat Lloyd Griffin, who had served as chairman for two years.
Republican Barry Overman was elected as the board of commissioners' vice-chairman on a split vote.
Commissioner Sean Lavin was also nominated for vice chairman by fellow Republican Jonathan Meads but Overman prevailed in a 4-2 vote. Commissioners Lloyd Griffin, Cecil Perry, and Jordan joined Overman in the vote. Meads joined Lavin in voting for Lavin.
The board's vice chairman heads the board’s Finance Committee and presides at regular board meetings when the chairman is absent.
Jordan and Overman, both of whom were first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2018, won re-election in last month's election, defeating Republican Wayne Parker in a three-way race for two at-large seats.
Jordan garnered 6,602 votes, or 40.23%, while Overman got 6,499 votes, or 35%. Parker finished third with 5,469 votes, or 29.45%.
Jordan told commissioners that he appreciated their support in electing him the board's chairman for the next two years. He said he looked forward to working with all commissioners in representing all the citizens of the county.
“I will work as hard as I need to in the coming years,” Jordan said. “I believe I have a servant’s heart. I enjoy thoroughly serving my church, and I serve here. I will continue to serve all of citizens of Pasquotank County.’’
Jordan noted there will be times when commissioners disagree on issues but said that is not necessarily a bad thing.
“I think it is good to have disagreements so we can all finally come together to do what is best for citizens of Pasquotank County,” Jordan said. “It is alright to disagree but we should not be disagreeable because we should always consider who we are serving.”
Jordan also pledged to work with city officials. Mayor Kirk Rivers attended Monday’s meeting
“Our county and city are doing pretty well together,” Jordan said. “That needs to be supported.’’
