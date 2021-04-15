For decades, Johnnie Walton kept a journal of his athletic career and the obstacles that he overcame to achieve success.
The journal’s entries began when Walton started high school in Elizabeth City, continued when he enrolled at Elizabeth City State University, and documented his life as a quarterback in the National Football League.
Walton has now turned those journals into a book titled: “The Autobiography of Johnnie Walton, Under-Rated EagLegend.”
Walton, a city councilor in Elizabeth City’s 4th Ward, said it wasn’t an easy journey for the first African-American quarterback from North Carolina to play in the NFL.
But it was a journey he felt people needed to hear about.
“I knew that if I beat the odds it would be worthy of being told because of where I came from to where I got to be,” Walton said Wednesday. “I know my story better than anybody else.”
But why write a book now almost 40 years since last taking a snap under center?
With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting people’s lives all over the world, Walton said he decided it was time to turn his journals into a book.
“I felt that it was God speaking to me,” Walton said. “If he tells you to do something, it is something worth doing. I thought it was an ideal time.”
Walton declined to reveal details of the book, saying only he hopes his “life-journey” of experiences will benefit others.
“I hope people enjoy it and that it is successful,” Walton said. “I want it to show my plight and the journey that I took. The journey wasn’t easy at all. I had to persevere through the suffering that I went through to try and get to where I am. When you persevere, you gain character.’’
Walton first played football at P.W. Moore High School before becoming a star quarterback at ECSU.
After graduating in 1969, Walton started his professional playing career with the Los Angeles Rams, where he became the first African American quarterback from the state to play in the NFL.
The pinnacle of Walton’s professional career came in 1976 when he was a quarterback with the Philadelphia Eagles. Over four seasons with the Eagles, Walton played quarterback in 15 games, including eight in 1979 as the backup to starter Ron Jaworski.
An article written by Philadelphia Tribune reporter Donald Hunt earlier this year called Walton a “real trailblazer for Black quarterbacks with the Eagles.”
“Walton paved the way for African American field generals such as Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, Rodney Peete, Vince Young, Don McPherson, Jeff Blake and Jalen Hurts,” Hunt wrote.
Walton also played in the Continental Football League and the United States Football League.
Following his playing days, Walton was the ECSU Vikings head coach from 1980-82, compiling a 20-10-1 overall record and a 14-7 record in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Walton said the biggest challenge in writing the book was deciphering his decades worth of journals.
“You had to put it in a form that was readable,” Walton said. “It is understandable for most age groups.”
Publication of Walton’s book follows two recent honors for the longtime city resident and civic leader. On Feb. 26, Walton was inducted into the CIAA John B. McLendon Hall of Fame. A month later, Mayor Bettie Parker and Walton’s colleagues on City Council issued a proclamation officially designating Feb. 26 as “Johnnie Walton Day” in Elizabeth City.
Parker, who has read Walton’s book, said recently his love of football and the struggles he overcame to achieve success are evident.
“Because our families shared some of the same living conditions he alluded to in his book in reference to growing up and attending school in Pasquotank County, I could easily relate to many of the events noted in his book,” she said.
Parker, who was a few grades behind Walton in school, said one story in Walton’s book especially stands out for her.
In his book, Walton said he had to sometimes “thumb a ride” to and from football practice and Parker said her brothers often had to do the same.
“They would stand on the corner of Esclip (Road) and Soundneck Road in Weeksville thumbing a ride to practice,” Parker said. “After practice, they would stand at the Ice Plant building on Herrington thumbing a ride back home. Sometimes they would start walking back to Weeksville until someone came along and gave them a ride. That’s how much they loved playing the game.”
City Manager Montre Freeman played football at ECSU in the 1990s and said Walton’s book should be a must-read for the school’s football’s players.
“If I were the head football coach at Elizabeth City State University, I would create a list of required readings,” Freeman said. “That required reading list would absolutely include Mr. Walton’s book because it is important that we know and understand a portion of the stories and sacrifices of those shoulders on which we stand.”
Walton said his next shipment of books is scheduled to arrive Thursday or Friday and that people interested in obtaining a copy can call him at 252-312-7878.