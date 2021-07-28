A rally to mark "100 days of peaceful protest" since Andrew Brown Jr.'s fatal shooting by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies is scheduled for downtown Elizabeth City on Thursday.
The Journey to Justice rally, which begins with a press conference at 4:30 p.m. and will be followed by a march, will also include a community dedication of the city's Black Lives Matter street mural on Colonial Avenue, a press release states. City officials held a formal dedication of the mural on the street in front of City Hall on July 10.
The event, the first related to Brown's April 21 shooting death since the middle of June, is scheduled to last until 8:30 p.m.
Prior to the march, a number of civil rights leaders are scheduled to speak. They include Corine Mack of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg branch of the NAACP; Gerald D. Givens Jr. of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP; Danielle Brown of NC Black Voters Matter; and Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County branch of the NAACP. A member of Brown's family is also scheduled to speak at the event, the release states.
Brown was shot to death in his car in front of his home by three Pasquotank deputies attempting to serve him drug-related arrest and search warrants. Journey to Justice organizers say Brown's shooting death has "provoked international outrage" because of District Attorney Andrew Womble's decision not to prosecute the deputies who shot and killed Brown, a father of seven. Organizers note the deputies shot Brown even though the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office use-of-force policy states that shooting at a moving vehicle is "rarely effective" and that officers should fire at a moving vehicle only in the case of an "imminent threat."
Womble cleared the deputies of wrongdoing in Brown's shooting because he said body camera footage shows Brown attempted to use his vehicle against the deputies, putting their lives at risk.
Attorneys for Brown's family have said their review of the limited video made available to them shows Brown trying to drive away from the deputies. The attorneys have filed a $30 million federal wrongful death lawsuit that names as defendants Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten, the deputies involved in Brown's shooting, Dare County Sheriff Doug Doughtie and Dare deputies.
A Superior Court judge's decision not to release the full body camera video of Brown's shooting death to his family and the public has sparked daily protest marches in Elizabeth City since April 21. Thursday marks the 100th day of protests since Brown's death.