Arts of the Albemarle will host a reception Friday for artists Alexis Joyner and Danny Doughty, both of whom have been named AoA's featured artists for February and will have their works displayed at AoA's The Center his month.
Joyner’s exhibit, titled “Forgotten Fruit,” will feature paintings and sculptures depicting African-American women who were the victims of lynching in the U.S. between 1886 and 1957. Joyner’s research revealed nearly 150 documented cases of African Americans who were lynched during the period, AoA said.
“It is my sincere hope that this series is received in the spirit that it was created,” Joyner, a Pasquotank resident, said in a press release. “This is an attempt at showing my boundless respect for the courage and spirit of these Black women who played a major role in shaping the soul of our country.”
AoA also plans to include videos of Joyner discussing his works as part of the exhibit.
“We’re thrilled to feature videos of Alexis speaking about the inspiration behind his exhibit, allowing any visitor to hear directly from the artist himself,” said Allison Cianciulli, AoA's gallery manager. “All you need is a device that will allow you to scan a QR (quick response) code.”
Cianciulli said AoA is also excited to host the works of Doughty, whom she described as "a renowned folk artist" from the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
According to AoA, Doughty's paintings "stretch the boundaries of realism in his mastery of color, texture, and pattern" and many of his new works "have a rich abstract quality that tell his remarkable story."
Both Joyner and Doughty will attend the reception, which be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as part of Friday's downtown First Friday ArtWalk. Their works will also be on display at The Center until the end of the month.
AoA officials reminded those planning to attend Friday's reception that COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in effect, meaning the number of visitors allowed in the gallery at one time will be limited.