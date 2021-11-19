A federal judge has agreed to allow the $30 million civil rights lawsuit alleging Andrew Brown Jr. was wrongfully killed by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies to move forward.
U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan ruled Nov. 5 the amended lawsuit filed July 22 by Lille Brown Clark, administrator of Brown’s estate, can proceed, dismissing a motion filed by attorneys for the law enforcement officials named as defendants in the complaint.
Clark’s amended lawsuit names as defendants the three sheriff’s deputies who fired their weapons at Brown, killing him on April 21: Daniel Meads, an investigator with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office; Robert Morgan, a deputy sheriff II; and Aaron Lewellyn, a former corporal with the department. Lewellyn left the sheriff’s office on June 30; the other two deputies remain employed with the department.
Also named as defendants are Pasquo-tank Sheriff Tommy S. Wooten II and Western Surety Bonding Company, which, according to the complaint, provides the bond for Wooten and his deputies.
No longer named as defendants are four other Pasquotank deputies who didn’t fire their weapons at Brown, Dare County Sheriff Doug Doughtie and unnamed Dare law enforcement officials. They had been included in Clark’s original lawsuit filed on July 14.
In their Oct. 15 motion to dismiss Clark’s lawsuit, attorneys for the defendants had argued the complaint failed to include specific allegations against any of the defendants named in the suit.
“A plaintiff cannot rely on bare allegations relating to the conduct of ‘all defendants’ to hold (any individual defendant) liable, but must identify specific acts or conduct taken by each defendant to state a claim,” the motion states. “Apart from general references to name, rank, and place in the chain of command, the first amended complaint does not contain so much as a single individualized allegation against any of the named defendants.”
The defendants also sought dismissal of Clark’s amended complaint on the ground that both Meads and Morgan (Lewellyn had waived his right to be properly served in August) were not properly notified within 90 days of the lawsuit’s filing. According to the motion, the defendants received unsigned and unsealed copies of summons of the lawsuit; they were supposed to receive signed copies of the lawsuit that also included a court seal.
Flanigan ended up denying the defendants’ motion, ruling Clark’s attorneys’ amended complaint filed on July 22 replaced the original complaint that the court had found deficient. The judge also denied the motion for dismissal because not all defendants had been properly notified of the lawsuit. She instead granted the plaintiffs’ attorneys until Dec. 29 to properly notify the remaining defendants in the case.
According to court documents, Meads is represented by Dan Hartzog Jr. and Katherine Barber-Jones of the Hartzog Law Group in Raleigh; Llewellyn is represented by Norwood P. Blanchard III of the Crossly, McIntosh, Collier, Hanley & Edes firm in Wilmington; Morgan is represented by Scott C. Hart, Frederick H. Bailey III and Ryan D. Eubanks of the Sumrell Sugg firm in New Bern; and Wooten is represented Christopher Geis of the Womble Bond Dickinson firm in Winston-Salem. Geis had also represented Doughtie and the other officers removed from the amended lawsuit.
Clark is being represented by Harry M. Daniels whose law practice is based in Atlanta; Latrisha Cherry-Lassiter, an attorney based in Elizabeth City; Chance D. Lynch, an attorney from Roanoke Rapids; and Wayne B. Kendall, an attorney from Fayetteville.
Neither Hartzog nor Geis had any comment on Flanigan’s ruling when reached this week. Geis said the defendants will respond to Clark’s amended complaint “when we file our responsive pleading.”
“We will be making our comments in our court filings,” he said.
None of the officers named in Clark’s lawsuit are facing criminal charges. District Attorney Andrew Womble announced in May that he would not file criminal charges against the deputies after determining Brown’s shooting was justified by Brown’s actions.
Womble said Brown put the officers’ lives and others at risk by driving his vehicle toward them. Womble said he based his determination on the independent probe of Brown’s shooting death conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, interviews with the deputies involved and an examination of other evidence.
While the state criminal probe is over, the FBI apparently has not closed its federal civil rights investigation into Brown’s shooting death.