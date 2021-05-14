Angela Judge, Elizabeth City's assistant city manager, has been named deputy city manager in Rockville, Maryland, according to Rockville's website.
Judge's first date working with Rockville will be Monday, June 14, Rockville City Manager Rob DiSpirito said Tuesday.
“I am excited for the opportunity to introduce Angela to the Rockville organization and community,” DiSpirito said. “She was the top professional for this position following a competitive, nationwide search that attracted over 100 applicants."
Judge, who will be paid $195,000 annually, said she's looking forward to starting work in Rockville.
“As a future Rockville resident and employee, I will be deeply invested in the future of our great city,” Judge said, according to a press release on Rockville's website. “I’m delighted to join the city’s team in advancing innovative and progressive policies that will ensure Rockville remains a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive community, and a model for dynamic 21st century governance."
Judge said she and her husband Warren, a captain in the U.S. Coast Guard based in Portsmouth, Va., "are looking forward to becoming part of the Rockville family.”
Elizabeth City City Manager Montre Freeman said in his weekly memo to Mayor Bettie Parker and City Council on Friday that Judge had "always put the interests of the city and the council first."
"Her dedication to the City of Elizabeth City was unsurpassed and her desire for excellence was endless," he said. "The loss of her knowledge of Elizabeth City’s operations, functions, and history as a whole will be felt throughout the organization. She will be greatly missed. We wish Angela the best in all her future endeavors."
Judge, who worked for the city for 16 years, was promoted to assistant city manager in 2016. Her duties have included management of special projects, overseeing various departments, ordinance policy research and development, serving as public information officer, and assisting the city manager with budget preparations and presentations.
Previously, she served as Elizabeth City’s assistant to the city manager, interim planning director, interim human resources director and senior planner.
Judge previously served as legislative assistant to the chief of staff for the city of Atlanta. Earlier, she was the legislative aide to Atlanta's mayor, and was an intergovernmental liaison/planner II for Cobb County, Georgia.
Judge is an alumna of Spelman College and earned a master of science degree in urban policy studies, planning and economic development from the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University. She also completed a residency program at the Harvard Kennedy School.