Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster has declined a request from multiple media outlets, including The Daily Advance, to release body camera footage of the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies.
Members Brown’s family will be allowed to view the videos within the next 10 days. The faimily will not be allowed to make copies of the videos.
Faces, name tags and any other identifying information of the officers in the videos will be blurred or redacted according to the judge. There are four body camera videos and one dash cam video from a vehicle.