A Superior Court judge refused on Wednesday to release body camera footage showing Pasquotank County deputies’ fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., ruling the media companies who petitioned for its release are not entitled to it under state law.
Judge Jeff Foster of Pitt County also said during a several-hours hearing that granting the media’s request to release the video footage could jeopardize the investigation into Brown’s death and hamper any potential defendant’s right to a fair trial.
Foster did grant the petition filed by attorneys for Khalil Ferebee, Brown’s adult son, for disclosure of the footage to Brown’s immediate family, and to one attorney licensed to practice in North Carolina. Foster directed the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office to make the footage available to Brown’s family within 10 days but only after any of the deputies’ faces or their identifying badges or nameplates are blurred or redacted.
Foster also ruled that release of the video to Ferebee be delayed for at least 30 days but not more than 45 days to allow completion of any investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney Andrew Womble.
The court at the conclusion of the investigation will consider further release of the video at that time, Foster said.
Foster’s ruling effectively agreed with arguments made at the hearing by Womble.
The ruling also granted much of what was requested by the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office in arguments made by County Attorney Mike Cox.
Mike Tadych, attorney for the media consortium which included The Daily Advance, had sought release of body camera footage showing deputies’ activity from the time they arrived at Brown’s residence until the time that spontaneous protests began at the Pasquotank Public Safety Building hours after Brown’s shooting.
Tadych argued that the media petitioners did not intend to indict or vindicate the law enforcement officers shown on the video or to indict or vindicate Brown. Instead, they were seeking transparency “in the hopes of aiding the national conversation that we find ourselves in about citizens’ interaction with the police.”
“We’re not here to indict or vindicate anyone,” Tadych said. “We’re trying to understand what happened.”
Tadych said “the number of petitioners that we have, the fact that you and I are appearing on computer screens all across the country at this time, and all that we have been through in the past year, is absolutely evidence that there is a compelling public interest to release these videos.”
Tadych was referring to the wide interest in Wednesday’s hearing. Consortium members included The New York Times and The Washington Post.
Tadych argued “the best vaccine to rumor is fact.” He also argued that release of the video would would not jeopardize an ongoing investigation. He noted the director of the State Bureau of Investigation has taken no position on the videos “but certainly doesn’t object to the release.”
But Womble argued that release of the videos at this time would jeopardize the fair and impartial administration of justice and the right to a fair trial if charges end up being filed.
Attorney H.P. Williams, representing an unnamed client and a group of attorneys and their unnamed clients, agreed with Womble that release of the video at this time would jeopardize the right of fair trial.
If charges are brought, “where are you going to have a trial?” Williams asked. He said the national media are reporting on Brown’s shooting death, so there would be nowhere to find a jury pool for a fair and impartial trial.
“I believe that this right to a fair and impartial trial trumps almost any other right that the Constitution gives us,” Williams said.
Womble said he believed that Foster should disclose immediately to Brown’s family any portion of footage from any of the four body cameras that he deemed appropriate.
“I would ask that you do that as soon as practical,” Womble said.
“As far as release, I would ask that your honor release the video to the family of Andrew Brown Jr.,” Womble said.
But Womble asked that release of the video be delayed for 30 days. He said he has been meeting every day constantly with the SBI, who is investigating Brown’s shooting because it’s an officer-involved shooting. He said he is putting the SBI “under an incredible time crunch” by requesting that they be finished in 30 days. But he felt very comfortable that the SBI could meet that timeline.
He said that if at the end of 30 days he comes back before the court and asks that the video not be released it would only be because of “a change in circumstances.”
Womble said that if his conclusion at the end of the SBI investigation is that criminal charges should be brought, then he is going to ask the court not to release the video. It would instead be released in court during a trial, he said.
Amanda Martin, Tadych’s co-counsel for the media petitioners, said they were disappointed with Foster’s verdict. She also said the verdict likely will be appealed.
“If the media don’t have standing to petition the court for release of law enforcement video, the general public does not either,” she said in a statement. “We believe that is legally incorrect. We will review the judge’s written order when we receive it and decide at that point how best to appeal it immediately.”
Attorneys for the Brown family also addressed the media following the ruling. Noting Foster was allowing the Browns to review footage from the four body cameras and one vehicle dash camera, Wayne Kendall referred to the ruling as a “partial victory” for the family.
Womble did not return a phone call seeking comment for this story.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said after Foster’s ruling that he was “disappointed” the footage isn’t being released now.
“I wanted the body camera footage to be released to the public as soon as possible, and I’m disappointed it won’t happen immediately,” he said in a statement. “Obviously, I’ll respect the judge’s ruling.”
Wooten noted Foster’s decision will allow the SBI and investigators from four outside sheriff’s departments looking into Brown’s shooting more time to complete their work.
“Although we’re unable to show the public what happened right now, the independent investigators are working to complete their investigation,” he said. “As soon as all of the important facts are given to me, I will act quickly to ensure accountability and I’ll be as transparent as I possibly can with the public.”