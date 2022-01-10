CURRITUCK — A Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Corolla citizens group claiming that Currituck County improperly spent $40 million in revenue from occupancy taxes on law enforcement and public safety services.
Superior Court Judge Wayland Sermons Jr. granted Currituck's motion for summary judgment in the lawsuit filed by the Corolla Civic Association on Dec. 22, a press release from Currituck states.
Sermons' ruling, which also included dismissing the Corolla group's motion for partial summary judgment, followed a hearing in Pasquotank Superior Court on Dec. 6.
“The county is pleased with the court’s ruling which is an affirmation that the county has used occupancy tax revenue in accordance with state law and is a good steward of public funds,” interim Currituck County Manager Ike McRee, who is also the county's attorney, said in the release.
Barbara H. Marzetti, Corolla Civic Association president, said in response to Sermons' ruling that while the group is "evaluating our options," it likely will appeal to the N.C. Court of Appeals. She noted that Sermons himself appeared to suggest "that interpretation of the statute" governing expenditure of occupancy tax revenue "was better addressed" by the state's appellate court.
"You should note that the trial court judge did not issue a formal legal opinion — merely an email with a cryptic statement that he found for the Defendants on the Summary Judgment motion followed by (the line) 'these are very interesting legal issues and I look forward to how my appellate colleagues will view them,'" she said in a statement.
An attorney for the Corolla Civic Association followed up Marzetti's statement with one even more strongly indicating Sermons' ruling will be appealed.
"While the plaintiffs are disappointed in the recent trial court ruling, they remain steadfast in their position on the county's unauthorized use of occupancy tax proceeds," Casey C. Varnell, an attorney with the Sharp, Graham, Baker & Varnell law firm in Kitty Hawk, said in an email. "The plaintiffs are currently conversing with appellate specialists regarding the appeal of the recent ruling. We are very optimistic that this decision will be reversed by our Court of Appeals."
The Corolla Civic Association's May 7, 2019 lawsuit claimed Currituck is improperly spending revenue from its 6% tax on room and cottage rentals on expenses like law enforcement and public safety services. It asked the court to order Currituck to transfer back to the county’s general fund more than $40 million in occupancy tax revenues the group claims was misspent.
The lawsuit also noted that when the General Assembly agreed to let Currituck raise its occupancy tax rate from 4% to 6% in 2004, lawmakers stated the funds could be used only for tourism-related and marketing expenses and for beach nourishment. The legislation also mandated, the suit claimed, that facility construction or county services such as law enforcement, garbage, or emergency medical services were no longer a permitted use of occupancy tax revenues.
Currituck noted in its press release that Sermons' Dec. 22 ruling was just the county's latest victory in the lawsuit.
In October 3, 2019, Sermons denied the Corolla group's request for a preliminary order stopping Currituck from using occupancy tax revenue for public safety purposes. Then in July 2021, Sermons dismissed the group's claim that Currituck had violated the North Carolina Constitution, which mandates that taxes only be imposed if the revenues from them are spent according to restrictions put in place when they're authorized.
As part of the July 2021 ruling, Sermons also granted Currituck's motion to dismiss former County Manager Dan Scanlon and members of the Board of Commissioners from the lawsuit, clarifying that the defendants were Currituck County and its Tourism Development Authority.
According to the Corolla citizens group, the N.C. Travel & Tourism Coalition filed an affidavit in September supporting its motion for partial summary judgment in the lawsuit. The coalition is a private, nonprofit trade association made up of professional sports teams, resorts, attractions, and other business groups that, according to its website, "promote(s) public policies that encourage the growth and development" of the travel, tourism and hospitality industry in the state.
Both Marzetti and Varnell pointed to the Travel & Tourism Coalition's affidavit in their responses to Sermons' ruling, suggesting its support could prove persuasive in an appeal.
"It should be remembered that the organization that was the driving force behind getting the NC Legislature to change the language of the OT (occupancy tax) statute, the NC Travel & Tourism Coalition, agrees with us," Marzetti said.
Varnell said the Corolla group's lawsuit has "garnered the support of many of those across our state involved" in the tourism industry.
"The plaintiffs find it important to note that the (coalition) concurs with the merits of our lawsuit, as evidenced by the supporting affidavit it authored and filed in this matter," he said. "Given that NCTTC represents the greater interests of the tourism industry on a statewide level, as well as having been instrumental in our General Assembly adopting the uniform regulations by which Currituck County's occupancy tax expenditures are governed, the plaintiffs remain confident in their causes of action."