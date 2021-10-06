HERTFORD — A district court judge ordered Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson to serve five days in jail after finding him guilty Wednesday of threating a local citizen at a town council meeting this summer.
But Jackson won't be serving the sentence anytime soon. According to Perquimans County court officials, the councilman appealed District Court Judge Amber Davis' ruling.
Davis found Jackson guilty of threatening Patrick Morrissey during the July 6 town council meeting. Davis sentenced Jackson to serve 120 days in jail, but suspended the sentence and ordered the councilman to serve 12 months of supervised probation instead.
Davis did sentence Jackson to an active jail term of five days and ordered him to pay $75, plus the costs of court, and to have no direct or indirect contact with Morrissey.
Court officials said Jackson was placed under $5,000 unsecured bond after he filed notice of his appeal.
Jackson declined to comment on Davis' ruling when reached Wednesday.
Morrissey took out the criminal complaint against Jackson July 12 in the wake of an incident at the July 6 meeting of the Hertford Town Council. Morrissey approached the council dais during a verbal confrontation with Jackson. Jackson threatened to knock Morrissey out or “put him to sleep,” according to Morrissey’s complaint.
Jackson has said he stood up as Morrissey approached the council dais because he anticipated a confrontation with the businessman.
Jackson later sought a no-contact order against Morrissey after his Aug. 4 arreest on Morrissey's threats complaint. However, Chief District Court Judge Edgar Barnes denied Jackson's request for the no-contact order.
Jackson, who was elected to Hertford Town Council in 2017, is seeking re-election next month. He is one of six candidates seeking two open council seats in the election.